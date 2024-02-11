What time will Super Bowl 2024 finish in the UK? Exploring average game length for Lombardi Trophy

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will clash at Super Bowl 2024 on Sunday, Feb. 11. The all-important big game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Super Bowl broadcast, without overtime, usually lasts three and a half hours, which means that we should wrap up the game by 10 p.m. EST. However, fans in other parts of the world might have to stay up late to catch all the action.

For fans in the UK, the Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl contest is expected to end at 3 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 12. The time could be extended if we have to go into overtime.

What time and channel will Super Bowl kick off in the UK?

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will lead his team's offense at Super Bowl 2024

As per UK time, Super Bowl 2024 will kick off at 11:30 pm GMT on Sunday, Feb. 11. The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports NFL, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Showcase.

Fans in the UK can also stream the Chiefs vs. 49ers matchup on ITV and with an NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

What time will Usher's Super Bowl halftime show be? How long will it last?

In the UK, fans will be able to watch Usher's Super Bowl halftime show by 1:00 a.m. in the very early hours of Monday.

As per reports, Usher's halftime show at the Super Bowl is expected to last for about 13 minutes. The halftime show is sandwiched between the four quarters of the big game, and Allegiant Stadium will be transformed into a concert venue for that period.

Will Usher have guests at the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show?

Although Usher will be headlining the Super Bowl halftime show, there are suggestions that the eight-time Grammy award winner might be joined on stage by some other high-profile musicians.

Reports from TMZ confirmed that Alicia Keys was seen rehearsing with Usher inside Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, which could mean that she could be part of his set. The likes of Lil John, Ludacris, Beyoncé, and Justin Bieber have also been linked with making guest appearances since they have worked closely with Usher in the past.

However, the names of the guests, if there are any, have not been confirmed.