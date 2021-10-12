What is Tom Brady's record in Thursday Night Football?

Tom Brady has played 16 Thursday Night Football games throughout his 22-year career.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has won 13 games and lost only three, a win percentage of .813.

In those 16 games, the former New England Patriots quarterback has attempted 561 passes. He has completed 366 (65.2%) for 4,488 yards, an average of 8 yards per pass completed, and averages 280.5 yards per Thursday Night Football game.

Brady has also thrown 33 touchdowns, which means that 5.9% of his completed passes result in a touchdown, and only eight interceptions, which means only 1.4% of his passes are turnovers.

The other teams have sacked the quarterback 21 times for a loss of 122 yards.

Brady has a passer rating of 103.4 in Thursday Night Football games.

InfoEagles @InfoEagles_

🔸Temporada 2021 | Semana 6

📅 14/10

⏰20:20hs 🇺🇸| 19:20hs🇲🇽| 21:20hs 🇦🇷| 02:20hs 🇪🇸

🏟️Lincoln Financial Field--

🏈 La serie la lidera Filadelfia 10 a 9. #ThursdayNightFootball 🏈📌 #GoBucs (4-1) VS #FlyEaglesFly (2-3)🔸Temporada 2021 | Semana 6📅 14/10⏰20:20hs 🇺🇸| 19:20hs🇲🇽| 21:20hs 🇦🇷| 02:20hs 🇪🇸🏟️Lincoln Financial Field--🏈 La serie la lidera Filadelfia 10 a 9. 🏈 #ThursdayNightFootball 🏈📌 #GoBucs (4-1) VS #FlyEaglesFly (2-3)

🔸Temporada 2021 | Semana 6

📅 14/10

⏰20:20hs 🇺🇸| 19:20hs🇲🇽| 21:20hs 🇦🇷| 02:20hs 🇪🇸

🏟️Lincoln Financial Field--

🏈 La serie la lidera Filadelfia 10 a 9. https://t.co/OSnzcQQsVk

Tom Brady's first Thursday Night Football of the season

The Thursday Night Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles will be Brady's second of the season.

His first was the NFL's season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys, back on September 9th.

Playing at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, the reigning Super Bowl champion attempted 50 passes, completing 32 (64%) for 379 yards (with an average of 7.6 yards per pass completed), four touchdowns (8% of the passes), and two interceptions (2% of Brady's attempts). The quarterback's longest pass was for 47 yards, and he finished the game without suffering a sack and with a passer rating of 97.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won that game 21-29.

Tom Brady's second Thursday Night Football of the season

The upcoming Thursday Night Football game will put the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face-to-face with the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Brady is 4-1 against the Eagles in the regular season and 1-1 in the postseason. Of course, the only loss came at the worst possible moment for Brady and the best possible moment for the Eagles: Super Bowl LII. It was a heartbreaking loss that bothers the quarterback to this day.

Brady has talked about the game in the 2018 documentary Tom vs Time:

"I thought we were going to go down and score. I thought we were going to win the game. I thought about that play 500 times in five days."

The play Brady cannot stop thinking about happened in the fourth quarter. He had the chance to turn the game, but Brandon Graham forced a fumble, recovered by the Eagles defensive end, Derek Barnett, that ended with an Eagles field goal by Jake Elliott. That put the Eagles eight points ahead. Brady received the ball with only 1 minute and 5 seconds remaining and no timeouts.

"You assume I'm over it? Come on now. That's a lot of mental scar tissue from that year. That was a tough game…"

Also Read

Because Brady's fumble cemented the Eagles Super Bowl win, it is understandable that the quarterback cannot stop thinking about the play and sees the Eagles as a noteworthy adversary. One that he needs to beat.

Edited by Piyush Bisht