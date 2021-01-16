What are Tom Brady's Total Career Earnings?

Tom Brady is, without a doubt, one of the greatest players to ever compete in not just the NFL, but any sport. Under the tutorage of coach, Bill Belichick, the 6th round draft pick out of Michigan helped bring about an era of Patriots' dominance unlike anything ever seen before in the game: Brady won an incredible six Super Bowl titles, is a four-time Super Bowl MVP, and has transcended football to become a cultural icon the world over. Go anywhere you want and people will know his name.

With such success over such a prolonged career (21-years!), you can quite rightly expect Tom Brady's bank account to look pretty stacked, but just how much $ has the now Buccaneers (still feels weird saying it out loud...) QB managed to accumulate throughout his storied NFL tenure?

Tom Brady has restructured his salary deals intelligently

Obviously, when talking about pro-athletes, the annual salary can be astronomical. However, it's important to be objective here: Tom Brady, despite all the success, isn't one for greed. On the contrary, the wily veteran famously restructured numerous deals in New England to ensure the sport's top talents were able to come in, play alongside him, and win rings.

Many of these deals involved huge signing bonuses to help pad out the lower-salary (nobody talks about that). For example, whilst with the Patriots in 2017, though his salary was a mere $1 million, his signing bonus was an incredible $14 million. Make no mistake, Tom Brady knows how to get paid, but it's not his main concern; all he seems to care about is winning rings, and he's always been willing to take a financial hit to ensure his teams can compete for major honors.

As a result of number 12's unselfishness during contract negotiations, when you compare the personal net worth of Brady to other global superstar athletes such as Cristiano Ronaldo ($450 million) or Roger Federer (also $450 million), it pales in comparison; Tom Brady has to somehow get by with a measly $212 million in his account (though he can expect to add at least another $25 million next year, as per his contract agreement with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

Interestingly, Tom is not even the main breadwinner in the Brady household: his wife, Gisele Bundchen is estimated to be worth a staggering $400 million!

