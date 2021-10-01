What did Tom Brady say about Patriots QB Mac Jones?

Tom Brady will play at Gillette Stadium as a visitor for the first time in his career, in the upcoming Sunday Night Football.

All eyes will be on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback as he goes up against his former team, the New England Patriots.

Brady, of course, played for the Patriots for the first 20 years of his NFL career. It will surely be an intriguing matchup for that reason alone.

There is, however, more to the story than just the first game that will put Brady and head coach Bill Belichick face-to-face.

Brady will also be going head-to-head with the Pats' probable new franchise QB. After impressing at Alabama, Mac Jones, who is three games into his pro career, will try to help the Patriots pull off an upset against the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Of course, everyone wants to know what Brady thinks about Jones.

What is Brady's opinion about Mac Jones?

"I haven't seen him much at all. Yeah."

Extremely disappointing, for sure, and also a blatant lie.

After all, it is well-known that Brady spends hours studying and analyzing opponents in the film room.

The Bucs QB studies so much that teammate Rob Gronkowski stated:

"I do go up to Tom because I know Tom watches like I don't know, 40 hours of film a week, and go, 'Tom, who is covering me, and what type of coverages are they doing?'"

Even though it is evident that Brady focuses more on watching defenses, he undeniably watched some of Mac Jones' plays. Not only to help his team but also out of sheer curiosity.

Brady's lack of commentaries on Jones should not be too surprising. After all, the QB spent 20 seasons playing for head coach Bill Belichick, and the longtime Patriots coach is famous for not divulging too much to the media. That probably rubbed off on Brady after two decades of working together.

If Brady really learned how to be mysterious with Belichick, then it is surprising to see how the QB and the HC did not have a good relationship for a long time.

According to some revelations made by ESPN senior writer Seth Wickersham in excerpts of his new book "It's Better to be Feared," the relationship between Brady and Belichik was so bad that the HC refused to listen to any input the QB had. This ultimately led to the separation of the most successful quarterback-coach duo in NFL history.

The Buccaneers will face the Patriots in Sunday Night Football at Gillette Stadium, and tensions keep getting higher and higher.

