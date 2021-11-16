What did Tony Romo say about Aaron Rodgers during SNF broadcast?

Aaron Rodgers has caught a lot of grief because of his vaccination comments and Tony Romo thought it would be nice to let people know that someone has got his back. While in the broadcast booth for the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks, Tony Romo seemed sympathetic to Aaron Rodgers' plight.

Tony Romo comes to Aaron Rodgers' aid

Aaron Rodgers earned the wrath of the general public after he misled them about his vaccination status. On being asked about whether he was vaccinated or not, Aaron Rodgers got back saying that he was "immunized". In this context, it was natural for everyone to assume that he was indeed vaccinated.

When Aaron Rodgers missed the game last week, only then did it become clear that he had not been inoculated. He realized the error of his ways and attempted to apologize. Unfortunately for Aaron Rodgers, his apology passed the blame on to other people for being misled instead of admitting his role in it.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "I acknowledge that I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading.. to anybody who felt misled by those comments I take full responsibility" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "I acknowledge that I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading.. to anybody who felt misled by those comments I take full responsibility" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/i9F7ojd8w8

Tony Romo, however, was willing to forgive Aaron Rodgers because he believed that his apology was sufficient. In fact, this is what Tony Romo said,

“I’m glad he did that; I’m glad he took responsibility for that. I’m glad that he said that he misled people…and I think the biggest thing, you know it’s a polarizing issue, but I can promise you he felt the weight of it the last few weeks, it’s something that he’s not thinking about anything else, and it’s been, make no mistake, a very challenging week for him”

It seems that in Tony Romo's mind, and it is not an opinion to which everyone else would agree, Aaron Rodgers has not only delivered a sufficient apology, in many ways he has been the real victim of this saga.

Jim Maiella @jimmaiella Tony Romo carrying a *lot* of water for Aaron Rodgers here. Tony Romo carrying a *lot* of water for Aaron Rodgers here.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Tony Romo seemed to appreciate that Aaron Rodgers accepted responsibility for his actions, but as alluded to before, his phrasing of it left a lot to be desired. Tony Romo also reserved a lot of sympathy for what he thought Aaron Rodgers had gone through in the past few weeks. It ignored the fact that Rodgers had behaved as if he were vaccinated throughout the season and appeared without masks where protocol dictated him to do so. This made the people who had been exposed to him, especially in the press corps, the real victims. Maybe Tony Romo could have reserved a bit more sympathy for them.

Edited by Henno van Deventer