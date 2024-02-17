What was Travis Kelce's NFL Combine record? Revisiting Chiefs TE's performance

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce is one of the most popular players in the NFL. The Cincinnati Bearcats alum has come a long way from being a third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, and is now arguably the league's best tight end.

He has brought three Lombardi Trophies to Kansas City as part of a stellar one-two punch with Patrick Mahomes. This article will examine how Kelce performed in the NFL Combine, his scouting report, and whether analysts correctly predicted his future professional football career.

Exploring Travis Kelce's NFL Combine record from 2013

Travis Kelce was fresh off an up-and-down collegiate career at Cincinnati when he participated in the 2013 NFL Combine. He was viewed as an athletic specimen heading into the Combine, so scouts must have been disappointed when he didn't partake in any physical drills.

The future perennial Pro Bowler's measurements at the Combine were:

Arm - 33 3/4’’

Hand - 9 5/8’’

Height - 6’ 5’’

Weight - 255 lbs

According to the official Combine report, Kelce finished with an athleticism score of 81, a production score of 78 and a total score of 83. He ranked second among all tight ends in the Combine.

Travis Kelce's scouting report

Coming into the NFL, Travis Kelce was viewed as a stellar run blocker throughout his spell with the Cincinnati Bearcats. He improved his pass-catching in his senior year, and became one of the finest pass-catching tight ends in the country in the process.

While Kelce wasn't viewed as a phenomenal athlete, he was praised for doing many things well. He was pegged as a can't-miss prospect in a deep, tight-end class.

Here's a look at Kelce's Pros and Cons coming into the NFL:

Pros:

Difficult to bring down after the catch

Played with leverage

Possesses the ideal tight-end frame

He is somewhat athletic for his size

Superphysical run blocker

Cons:

Lacks elite speed

Not a tremendously explosive athlete

He was suspended for an entire college season for violating rules