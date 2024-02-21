What was Travis Kelce's Wonderlic score? Chiefs TE's pre-draft numbers explored

Calling someone else the greatest tight end of all time is getting harder as Travis Kelce continues to amass tremendous statistics and Super Bowl appearances.

Several things jump out when comparing Kelce's career stats to those of other iconic figures at the position. The future Hall of Famer compares well to even the greatest receivers in history when you take into account his playoff achievements.

Let's examine Travis Kelce's performance at the 2013 NFL combine, along with his Wonderlic test results.

Kelce was among the best blocking tight ends available when the 2013 class was drafted. Not only was he a good blocker, he was also a competent pass-catcher, as evident in his final season at the University of Cincinnati, when he led the team in receptions.

Considered as an athletic marvel coming into the Combine, Kelce stood 6 feet 5 inches tall, weighed 255 pounds, and had arms measuring 33 3/4 inches during the event. However, he did not participate in any physical drills at the Combine.

The 34-year-old tight end is reported to have earned a score of 22 on the Wonderlic test, which gives general managers, instructors, and scouts insight into players' aptitude for making decisions and solving problems.

Travis Kelce's scouting report ahead of the 2013 NFL draft

Travis Kelce is currently one of the best players in the league. This is more than ten years after there was widespread skepticism among scouts regarding whether he had the work ethic, temperament, and general character required for a successful NFL career.

Kelce was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs after he had only started one of his five seasons as a college player. The Chiefs decided to take a chance on him, even though he got into trouble a number of times in college.

While many teams in the league passed on the chance to select Kelce. He was thought to be a stubborn, uncoachable talent who had tested positive for drugs, Kansas City invested time to get to know him as a player, and they have undoubtedly benefited from it.

During his redshirt freshman season, Kelce saw action as a tight end in 11 contests for the Wildcats and also saw some quarterback reps. That year, he had eight rushes for 47 yards and two touchdowns. He collected 13 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns in the 2011 campaign.

In 2012, Travis Kelce had a fantastic redshirt senior season. In addition to being named to the first team of the Big East, he concluded the season with 45 catches for 722 yards and eight touchdowns. He continues to hold the single-season records for catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns by a TE at the University of Cincinnati.