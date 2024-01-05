What is Troy Polamalu’s ethnicity? All about former Steelers star’s personal life

After Troy Polamalu decided to retire in 2015, the Pittsburgh Steelers acknowledged that the safety was among their best players ever. Throughout his remarkable career, Polamalu received six invitations to the All-Pro and eight invitations to the Pro Bowl.

In addition to his skill on the gridiron, Polamalu was easy to find on the field because of the profusion of curly hair that overflowed the back of his helmet. This may have led you to ask what ethnic background the member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame comes from.

Before being well-known in the NFL, Polamalu was just a West Coast-born American Samoan child. In fact, when people think about Polynesians in the NFL, both past and present, his name is often the first that springs to mind.

Polamalu previously said (via WTAE), "I think for us as a community, sports is something we're naturally gifted at," in response to a question concerning his love of football and Samoan origin.

Polamalu has played with two fellow Polynesians, Chris Fuamatu-Maʻafala and Kimo von Oelhoffen, in the NFL, for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In 2020, Polamalu received his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. During his enshrinement address, he discussed how having Samoan ancestry is an honor.

Troy Polamalu began his induction speech by saying (via Steelers Depot):

"I come from a culture where discipline, humility, and respect are not only the foundation to our survival, but the key to our existence. I am a first-generation American Samoan, and proudly represent my family's lineage to Americans through the NFL."

What is Troy Polamalu's faith?

Troy Polamalu was well-known for being one of the NFL's most devoted Christians while he was playing professionally. According to information in Patton Dodd's book "The Tebow Mystique," teammates and opponents praised the former Pittsburgh Steelers safety more than anybody else for his level of religious commitment.

Troy Polamalu attended a Catholic high school in Oregon while growing up. It was there that he also formed a strong personal relationship with God. In his high school days, he claimed to "constantly be in prayer."

Polamalu was well-regarded and loved by both opponents and teammates during his time with the Steelers. They valued his disposition, moral fiber, empathy, and Christian beliefs. Several players attested that Polamalu had a positive impact on their faith.