What did Tua Tagovailoa score on the Wonderlic test? Revisiting Dolphins QB's pre-draft numbers

Tua Tagovailoa was named the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins in his rookie NFL season. The left-handed slinger was the fifth overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Tagovailoa earned his first Pro Bowl honor in 2023 after finishing the regular season as the passing yards leader. However, his long-term future with the Dolphins remains in doubt.

Coming to Tagovailoa's Wonderlic test score, it was 19/50 at the 2020 NFL Combine and a big talking point before he was picked by Miami. Per reports, the quarterback initially scored 13/50 but retook the test during the Combine and scored 19.

Either way, Tagovailoa held the lowest Wonderlic test score among the quarterbacks in the 2020 class. Notably, he did not partake in any athletic events during the NFL Combine as well.

However, Tagovailoa had quite a stellar collegiate season during his time with Alabama. He won the national championship in his first season with the Tide, while also being named CFP National Championship Offensive MVP.

Tagovailoa also earned a First-team All-SEC selection in 2018 and picked up Second-team All-SEC honors in 2019. The quarterback racked up 7,442 yards and 87 touchdowns on 474 passes during his time in Alabama. He also added 340 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

A look at Tua Tagovailoa's stats in the 2023 NFL season

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa had his best season with the Miami Dolphins in 2023. The quarterback recorded 4,624 yards and 29 touchdowns on 388 passes. He completed 69.3% of his passes and threw 14 interceptions.

Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to the playoffs as they finished with an 11-6 record. However, they lost the divisional title to the Buffalo Bills, who had the same record but a better head-to-head over the Dolphins.

In the wild-card round against the Kansas City Chiefs, Tagovailoa completed 20 of 39 passes for 199 yards and one touchdown. However, it wasn't enough as Miami crashed out of the playoffs following a 26-7 loss to Andy Reid's team.