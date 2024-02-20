What was Tyler Allgeier NFL Combine record like? Revisiting the Falcons RB's performance

Tyler Allgeier had a great rookie campaign with the Atlanta Falcons in 2022, rushing for over 1,000 yards after he was chosen as a fifth-round choice out of BYU. He became the only rookie running back for the Falcons who rushed for more than a thousand yards since William Andrews did it in 1979.

Beyond simply making franchise history, Allgeier's first season was noteworthy in other respects as well. He joined Jonathan Taylor and Saquon Barkley as the only rookie running backs to record 200+ rush attempts and average 4.9 yards or more in the previous five NFL seasons.

Tyler Allgeier finished his NFL Combine workouts in 2022, competing against other running backs selected to the Indianapolis event, in preparation for his NFL bow.

Allgeier's 40-yard sprint performance attracted the attention of certain NFL draft experts, who had many concerns about his explosiveness. He finished fifth-worst out of 27 running backs in the event with a 40-yard sprint time of 4.64 seconds.

Allgeier also weighed 224 pounds and stood 5 feet 11 inches tall at the NFL Scouting Combine. His other Combine results are shown below:

Arm length: 31 1/2 inches

40 Yard Dash: 4.64

Vertical Jump: 33

Broad Jump: 120

10-Yard Split: 1.59 seconds

Tyler Allgeier ranked 13th and 15th among running backs, respectively, in the broad jump and vertical leap. He chose not to perform the bench press.

Allgeier was picked by the Atlanta Falcons with the 151st overall choice in Round 5 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Tyler Allgeier's college football stats

Tyler Allgeier was a walk-on running back at BYU who was made to line up as a linebacker as a freshman early in his collegiate football career.

Allgeier received only one college scholarship offer before committing to BYU, despite setting school records at Kaiser High School in Fontana, California, with 5,000 running yards and 56 touchdowns.

Allgeier proved to be a reliable linebacker in his second season with the Cougars, appearing in all 13 games and racking up 26 tackles and 0.5 sacks. He worked his way back to become an integral running back the next season, and he never looked back until he etched his name into the history of the program.

The 23-year-old running back scored 23 rushing touchdowns in 13 starts in 2021 with 1,601 rushing yards on 276 rushes. He set single-season marks for touchdowns and rushes for BYU. That season, his 23 rushing touchdowns were tied for the most in the nation.

Tyler Allgeier received designation as the 2021 Independence Bowl Offensive MVP before filing to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.