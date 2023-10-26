What did Tyreek Hill's mom do? Dolphins WR has bizarre reason for missing Week 8 practice 

Tyreek Hill missed practice on Wednesday, Oct. 26, due to a reported hip injury. It led to doubts over whether the Miami Dolphins wideout would be available for the Week 8 game against the New England Patriots this weekend.

However, Hill returned to team practice on Thursday and spoke about his absence in Wednesday's training session. The seven-time Pro Bowler bizarrely claimed that the reason he didn't take part in practice was because his mother, Anesha Sanchez, wasn't giving him enough attention.

When asked by reporters whether a day off eased the pain of his hip injury, Hill said:

"Nah, I just wanted some attention man. Cause my mom wasn't talking to me yesterday so I needed some attention from somebody. I'm good though."

Hill reportedly shares a close bond with his mother Aneesha. His mother played a big role in raising him before he eventually moved to his grandmother's house.

In the Week 5 game against the New York Giants this season, Hill scored a touchdown and celebrated by tossing the ball to Aneesha, who was in the stands. The wideout later revealed that he received a penalty for his actions but it didn't effect the result as the Dolphins were able to register a 31-16 win over the Giants.

Will Tyreek Hill play in Week 8?

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

By his own admission, Tyreek Hill will play in Week 8 against the New England Patriots. The wideout resumed practice on Thursday and said that he is ready to take the field.

Hill has been one of the best players for the Miami Dolphins this season, helping them to the summit of the AFC East with a 5-2 record. The receiver has already racked up 902 yards on 53 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Moreover, Hill has formed an excellent partnership with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The duo will be key for the Dolphins if they want to make it to the playoffs once again this season.