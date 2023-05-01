What value does CB Julius Brents add to the Indianapolis Colts? Exploring the 2023 NFL Draft prospect's outlook

The Indianapolis Colts selected Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents in the second round (44th overall pick) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Indianapolis had an impressive draft. They picked up talented pieces like Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (No. 4 overall), North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (No. 79 overall), and BYU offensive tackle Blake Freeland (No. 106 overall).

Richardson, of course, is the most well-known of the Colts' draft picks. He could very well become the face of the franchise at some point. While Brents isn't expected to be a superstar, he could eventually develop into the team's best defensive back and possibly start as a rookie next season.

Brents was born and raised in Indianapolis and attended Warren Central High School, located on the city's far east side. He grew up watching Colts legends like Peyton Manning and Bob Sanders.

Brents played college football for both the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Kansas State Wildcats. Last season, he recorded 45 tackles, four interceptions, and four defended passes.

Julius Brents fills a need in the Indianapolis Colts secondary

Indianapolis traded Stephon Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. The move saved the team roughly $9.9 million in salary-cap space, but it also left a huge hole at the cornerback spot. The Colts also lost cornerback Brandon Facyson, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as a free agent.

With Gilmore and Facyson gone, Brents will join a Colts defensive backfield that includes the likes of Kenny Moore II, Isaiah Rodgers Sr., Rodney Thomas II, Dallis Flowers, Julian Blackmon, and Nick Cross.

The 6-foot-3 Brents possesses a combination of length, physicality, toughness, and athleticism needed to become a quality NFL cornerback. At the NFL Combine, he recorded a near 83-inch wingspan as well as a 41.5-inch vertical leap. He should be the perfect fit for Gus Bradley's defense in Indianapolis next season, perhaps replacing Gilmore as a starter.

The Colts had a poor 2022 season, finishing 4-12-1 and missing the playoffs. General manager Chris Ballard has done a great job this offseason attempting to improve the team. He hired an offensive guru in head coach Shane Steichen and finally drafted a franchise quarterback instead of acquiring a veteran that isn't a long-term solution.

Once it's all said and done, landing Julius Brents could prove to be a brilliant decision as well for Ballard and Co.

