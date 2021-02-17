What was Vincent Jackson’s net worth before he passed away?

Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson played in the National Football League for 12 years before retiring. According to spotrac.com, Jackson made $71 million throughout his NFL career.

Vincent Jackson signed an entry-level contract worth $3.3 million over five years in his rookie season with the Chargers. During the 2010 off-season, Vincent Jackson signed a further one-year deal worth $682,000.

Before signing with the Buccaneers, Vincent Jackson signed another one-year contract with the Chargers worth $11.424 million.

Tampa Bay then signed Jackson to a five-year contract worth $55.5 million on March 13, 2012 - the biggest deal of his career. After seven successful NFL seasons with the San Diego Chargers, Vincent Jackson finally received the big payday that he deserved.

Vincent Jackson was still busy after retirement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Vincent Jackson

Vincent Jackson was found in his hotel room on Monday and pronounced dead at the scene. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Vincent Jackson had a net worth of $36 million before his passing. Jackson had a $2.5 million mansion located in the Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club.

Great guy w a big heart. Former Buc Vincent Jackson partners on Manhattan Casino restaurant deal in St. Pete https://t.co/7Cg0bV9sns — Bob Buckhorn (@BobBuckhorn) August 18, 2017

After football, Vincent Jackson served as the CEO of a private equity company called CTV Capital. He was also the owner of social kitchen company Cask. During his NFL career, Vincent Jackson made roughly $200,000 in endorsements.

Jackson proved to many NFL players that there is more to life than playing professional football. Vincent Jackson used his mind to help him make great investments. He was astute when it came to real estate, proven by the $2.5 million mansion he bought.

The former Buccaneers and Chargers wide receiver also had a foundation called Jackson in Action 83. His foundation was created to help provide support for military families. The main focus was focusing on the educational, emotional, and physical health of the children.

We teamed up with the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation and UnitedHealthcare to help bring the home of Marine Corps veteran Ed Wickliffe and his wife Molly up to code following storm damage. #SuperBowlSurprise



📰: https://t.co/UqMT6UXD9N pic.twitter.com/3t3iDnjqIf — Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation (@BucsFoundation) November 11, 2019

Vincent Jackson came from a military family and always wanted to give back to those in need. Jackson understood how hard it was for parents who were in the military to prepare a healthy meal for their families. Most of all, he understood how hard it is on the children that have parents in the active military.

The Jackson in Action 83 Foundation provides the proper resources to help children express their feelings. Vincent Jackson was a professional on and off the football field. He will be truly missed and leaves behind a legacy that a lot of NFL players can look up to.