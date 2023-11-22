What watch does Mike McDaniel wear? Inside $19,000 timepiece of Dolphins HC

In addition to his prowess as a strategist in the NFL, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is a style icon as well.

McDaniel is a part of the younger, more educated and fervently driven generation of NFL head coaches. His enthusiasm is evident in all facets of his life, from leading his team from the bench to actively supporting the Miami community.

Without question, McDaniel is committed to and has an understanding of style and fashion. The 40-year-old has been seen sporting pricey designer belts, stylish shoes, gold-rimmed sunglasses and wristwatches that rival automobile prices.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

However, nothing compares to the Rose Gold Breitling watch that McDaniel wears regularly. The classic watch, renowned for its elaborate craftsmanship and many uses, is a wonderful fit for the head coach's methodical approach to football plotting. It makes sense that a person with McDaniel's attention to detail would be drawn to its balance of elegance and sturdiness.

A Rose Gold Breitling Navitimer 1952 Quantieme Perpetual, owned by the youthful head coach, is a tribute to both rarity and flair. The watch is reportedly only available in 25 pieces globally and costs a whopping $19,000. This demonstrates Mike McDaniel’s keen sense of unique and valuable fashion pieces.

Expand Tweet

Mike McDaniel's Miami Dolphins contract

After serving as the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers for a year, Mike McDaniel was appointed the fourteenth head coach of the Miami Dolphins in February 2022. He was hired by Miami to take over from Brian Flores, who was let go a month earlier despite finishing 19–14 in his previous two seasons.

McDaniel agreed to a four-year contract, but the details of his pay were kept under wraps. His yearly salary is thought to be approximately $3.5 million.

Expand Tweet

After serving as an assistant coach for many years, McDaniel made a strong transition to head coaching and led Miami to the postseason in his first season. After ten games played this season so far, Miami has a 7-3 record, suggesting that McDaniel is close to accomplishing the same feat again.

The Dolphins will be making their first back-to-back playoff trips since 2000–2001 if they manage to qualify for the postseason this season.