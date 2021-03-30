NFL: What will Jarran Reed bring to the Kansas City Chiefs?

In signing Jarran Reed, the offensively-renowned Kansas City Chiefs are building on the other side of the ball. The Chiefs agreed to terms with Reed on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing a source.

The former Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman can earn up to $7 million on the deal, with $5 million guaranteed, Rapoport tweeted. The contract will work well for Reed, as it gives him a chance for quick money, though Rapoport noted the currency wasn't a major concern for him.

"Very nice in this market, with a chance to cash in next year," Rapoport tweeted. "Had it been about the money, he would’ve stayed in Seattle."

Jarran Reed will strengthen Chiefs' pass-rush

While the Chiefs are already loaded on offense, signing Jarran Reed helps bolster their defensive unit in a multitude of ways, particularly in their pass-rush game. Reed has 22 sacks in his NFL career, having proven his ability to pressure league quarterbacks.

Kansas City already has star pass-rushing defensive tackle Chris Jones on its roster, and he and Jarran Reed should make for a deadly duo for the franchise. Jones had seven-and-a-half sacks last season and has totaled 40.5 throughout his five-year career.

Reed should also pair well with Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, with whom he is reportedly close, as they played together in Seattle.

Essentially, Jarran Reed's signing with the Chiefs is huge in terms of chemistry on the defensive line, Jim Nagy, executive director of Reese's senior team and draft analyst for ESPN, noted.

"Chiefs signing Jarran Reed is an even bigger deal than it might look on paper," Nagy tweeted Sunday. "@jarranreed and @TheRealFrankC_are tight going back to days in Seattle. Two dawgs will feed off one another. Rich got richer."

Reed first played college football at East Mississippi Community College before transferring to Alabama. Along with the Crimson Tide, Reed was a part of the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship team, notching 57 tackles and one sack as a senior that season.

The Seahawks selected Reed with the No. 49 overall pick in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, trading second and fourth round picks to move up and snag him. Reed signed a two-year contract extension worth $23 million with the Seahawks last year, but the team released him just a year into the deal.

Now, though, Jarran Reed has a fresh opportunity with a new team, and from the onset, this one appears to have all the makings of a successful tenure.