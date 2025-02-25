What was Xavier Worthy’s NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Chiefs WR's performance

Xavier Worthy was the talk of the 2024 NFL Combine due to his record-breaking performance in the 40-yard dash. The Texas Longhorns product broke John Ross III's record which had stood since 2017.

Hence, with the 2025 NFL Combine around the corner, let's revisit Worthy's NFL Combine record, and examine how he wowed scouts at the showcase.

Xavier Worthy's NFL Combine record

Xavier Worthy competed in four events at the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Texas product featured in the 40-yard dash, 10-yard split, vertical jump and the broad jump.

Worthy completed the 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds (the Combine record) and the 10-yard split in 1.49 seconds. He recorded a 41 inches vertical jump and a 10-foot-11 broad jump.

Worthy earned a score breakdown at the end of the Combine. He scored 81/100 in production, 98/100 in athleticism and 88/100 in total. The future Kansas City Chiefs wideout was ranked fifth in production, first in athleticism and third in totality.

How did Xavier Worthy perform in his rookie season?

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Xavier Worthy with the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Worthy earned comparisons to a young Tyreek Hill, so joining the Chiefs seemed to be a masterstroke for his professional career.

Analysts predicted that Worthy would feature mainly as a returner in his first season with the Chiefs, and eventually settle into a WR2/3 role in the long run. However, injuries to Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown saw him get loads of targets as a rookie.

In fact, Worthy had the second most targets among Kansas City Chiefs players just behind future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce. The Texas product brought speed and freshness to a Chiefs offense that felt a bit stale after back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

Worthy ended his rookie season with a stat line of 59 catches, 638 receiving yards, and six receiving touchdowns. He also added 104 rushing yards and three rushing TDs for good measure.

Worthy is a key offensive contributor for the Chiefs, and he's only going to get better with Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball. His NFL Combine performance now seems like just the start of a stellar professional football career at Arrowhead Stadium.

