What was Zack Baun’s NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Eagles LB's performance

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun is fresh off the best season of his professional football career. The versatile linebacker earned first-team All-Pro honors and capped his season with an interception in Super Bowl LIX versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ad

However, before Baun was making tackles in the Super Bowl, he was a youthful LB for the Wisconsin Badgers. Baun was a consensus All-American while starring for Wisconsin in the 2019 college football season.

With that in mind, let's look at how Baun performed at the 2020 NFL scouting combine.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Zack Baun’s NFL combine record

Zack Baun entered the combine with the reputation of being a high-motor linebacker who was willing to leave it all out on the field. However, the combine did not feature drills that involved tackling, so Baun had to showcase his other attributes in front of scouts, general managers and coaches.

Baun did just that. The Wisconsin Badgers product ran the 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds, the 10-yard split in 1.54 seconds, the 20-yard split in 2.74 seconds, the 20-yard shuttle in 4.20 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7 seconds. He also recorded a 32.5-inch vertical jump and a 9 ft 7 in broad jump, coupled with reaching 24 reps in the bench press.

Ad

The New Orleans Saints were impressed by Baun's player profile and took him off the board on Day 2. Baun entered the league as the 74th overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What did Zack Baun bring to the New Orleans Saints?

Zack Baun was a rotational part of the New Orleans Saints defense for the entirety of his four-year stint with the team. He wasn't deemed good enough to hold down a starting spot but wasn't mediocre enough to be traded before the conclusion of his rookie contract.

Baun brought the grit whenever he got the chance to play in New Orleans. He featured in all 17 games in a season twice, albeit in a backup capacity. The Saints eventually let him walk upon the expiry of his rookie contract.

Ad

The Philadelphia Eagles were monitoring the situation and signed Baun during the past offseason. The signing proved to be a masterstroke as Zack Baun enjoyed the best season of his career. His 152 combined tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 4.5 pass deflections earned him a first-team All-Pro nod in his first season as a full-time starter.

Baun then ended his debut campaign in Philadelphia with a starring performance in Super Bowl LIX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.