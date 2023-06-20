When is the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game? All you need to know about Enshrinement Week schedule

On Thursday, Aug. 3, at 8 p.m. ET, the Cleveland Browns will play the New York Jets in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game during Enshrinement Week.

The game will be played in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium and will serve as the 104th preseason opener for the NFL in the city where the professional football organization was founded.

Legendary New York Jets players Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko, along with offensive guard Joe Thomas of the Cleveland Browns, will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

The Browns will play in the Hall of Fame Game for the sixth time overall and for the first time since 1999. In the past, they took part in 1963, 1967, 1981 and 1990. Due to their selection for the HoF game, the team will play four preseason games instead of the usual three.

The New York Jets' participation in this game will be their first since their 41-14 triumph over the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1992 Hall of Fame game.

Although the Jets' offensive line is being led by a new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers' first chance to play in his new uniform probably won't come during this game.

Even more so than in a typical training camp game, coaches frequently rest many of their superstars for this game. Instead, the Hall of Fame Game offers an opportunity for players on the roster's periphery to have more time on the field.

Where to watch the NFL Hall of Fame Game?

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game will be broadcast live from the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Be on the lookout for the NBC TV program. Local supporters can watch the game for free at home via the free trial of DirecTV Stream or FuboTV.

ESPN and the NFL Network will cover the event nationally.

Legends to be enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

Ronde Barber, Cornerback

Chuck Howley, Linebacker

Joe Klecko, Defensive End/Defensive Tackle/Nose Tackle

Darrelle Revis, Defensive Back

Ken Riley, Defensive Back

Joe Thomas, Tackle

Zach Thomas, Linebacker

DeMarcus Ware, Linebacker

Don Coryell, Coach

