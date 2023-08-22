When does the 2023 NFL preseason end? Timeline on teams wrapping up season's prep

The 2023 NFL preseason is in its final stretch, with all 32 teams once again in action for Week 3. The preseason will officially wrap up this weekend on Sunday, August 27, upon the conclusion of the exhibition games.

This year's preseason began with the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, when the New York Jets took on the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, August 3. Since then we've had two weeks of football action.

However, with the conclusion of the NFL preseason Week 3 games this weekend, all teams will turn their attention to the regular season.

NFL preseason Week 3 schedule and fixtures

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL preseason will commence on Thursday, August 24, when the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Atlanta Falcons. The preseason will wrap up on Sunday, August 27, with the Houston Texans squaring off against the New Orleans Saints.

Here's a look at all the games in store for Week 3 of the preseason:

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET

on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. ET

on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. ET Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers on Friday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. ET

on Friday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. ET New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans on Friday, Aug. 25 at 8:15 p.m. ET

on Friday, Aug. 25 at 8:15 p.m. ET Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 p.m. ET

on Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 p.m. ET Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. ET

on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. ET Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. ET

on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. ET Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. ET

on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. ET Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. ET

on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. ET Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. ET

on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. ET New York Jets at New York Giants on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. ET

on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. ET Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. ET

on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. ET Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. ET

on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. ET Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. ET

on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. ET Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 9 p.m. ET

on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 9 p.m. ET Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET

