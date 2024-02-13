When is the 2024 NFL Combine? Full details on schedule for draft prep

The 2023–24 football season came to a close when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers to win their third Super Bowl in the last five seasons.

Since we now know who won Super Bowl LVIII, there won't be any more games until August, when the preseason kicks off.

Luckily for NFL fans, the league is likely the most busy one we have around, with an endless loop of events taking place even during the offseason. Teams will start adjusting their rosters in the coming months with the NFL Draft and free agency market coming up.

The NFL draft in 2024 is slated to take place in Detroit from April 25 to April 27. However, the NFL Combine, a four-day event, will take place before then to allow NFL scouts to assess the best college football players qualified for this year's Draft.

The Indianapolis Colts' home stadium, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, will host this year's NFL Combine from February 26 to March 4. Indianapolis has hosted the Combine for the last 46 years, and it will stay there until 2025.

The 2024 NFL Combine's on-field sessions will begin at the following times on each day:

3 P.M. on Thursday, Feb. 29 - Evaluation for Defensive tackles and linebackers

3 P.M. on Friday, March 1 - Evaluation for Defensive backs and tight ends

1 P.M. on Saturday, March 2 - Evaluation for Quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers

1 P.M. on Sunday, March 3 - Evaluation for Offensive tackles

How many players are selected to the NFL Combine?

Although there isn't a cap on the number of individuals who can be selected to participate for the NFL Combine, over 300 athletes are typically invited each year.

Each year, the number of invitees to the event fluctuates based on the talent pool of players hoping to be selected in the NFL draft. Although there have been reports that the contest can accommodate up to 335 participants annually, in recent years, there have been occasions that have drawn larger attendance.

The NFL Combine invitation list for last year's event had 319 players, which is the lowest it has had in more than ten years.