When does the 2024 NFL Playoff start? Updated bracket, date & start time, TV channels for all NFC and AFC teams

The 2023 NFL regular season is over, and the best teams will proceed to the playoff round. Seven squads from the National Football Conference and another seven from the American Football Conference will have a shot to play in Super Bowl LVIII.

Unlike other major sports leagues in the United States, the NFL’s postseason sports a knockout format. Therefore, every player must bring out their A-game to avoid the possibility of ending their run early.

Here are details about the 2024 NFL postseason, including the competition bracket, game schedules, and viewing information for every game.

2024 NFL playoff – NFC bracket

Here are the final NFC playoff seedings for the 2023 NFL season:

#1 – San Francisco 49ers

#2 – Dallas Cowboys

#3 – Detroit Lions

#4 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

#5 – Philadelphia Eagles

#6 – Los Angeles Rams

#7 – Green Bay Packers

In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers clinched the top seed after defeating the Washington Commanders in Week 17. The Dallas Cowboys clinched the NFC East division title and the second seed after dominating the Commanders in Week 18.

Dallas’ victory dropped the NFC North champions Detroit Lions to the third seed. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the NFL playoff picture after clinching their third consecutive NFC South title.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the fifth-seed Philadelphia Eagles, who have lost five of their last six regular season games. The Los Angeles Rams enter the postseason as the sixth seed, allowing Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff to face their former teams.

Finally, the Green Bay Packers got the seventh and final NFC playoff spot after beating the Chicago Bears in their regular season finale. They will travel to Texas and face the Cowboys at home.

2024 NFL playoff – AFC bracket

Here are the final AFC playoff seedings for the 2023 NFL season:

#1 – Baltimore Ravens

#2 – Buffalo Bills

#3 – Kansas City Chiefs

#4 – Houston Texans

#5 – Cleveland Browns

#6 – Miami Dolphins

#7 – Pittsburgh Steelers

Like the Niners, the Baltimore Ravens own the AFC’s top seed after defeating the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills earned the second seed after edging the Dolphins for the AFC East title in the final regular season game.

The defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, are in as the third seed after clinching their eighth consecutive AFC West title. The fourth-seed Houston Texans clinched the AFC South on the final day of the regular season.

The NFL’s youngest team will host the fifth-seed Cleveland Browns, who are in the 2024 NFL playoff picture thanks to Joe Flacco’s magnificent run. The Dolphins fall to the sixth seed and will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs.

Finally, the Pittsburgh Steelers snuck into the AFC playoffs as the seventh seed. However, they will start the postseason on the road in Buffalo, potentially without leading pass rusher T.J. Watt.

2024 NFL playoff picture – matchups, game schedules, TV channels

The 2023 postseason will commence on January 13 and culminate at Super Bowl LVIII on February 11. Like in the regular season, NFL playoff participants will play games weekly until they are eliminated. Meanwhile, there will be a two-week gap between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl.

Aside from the official television broadcasts, NFL playoff games are also available on the network’s streaming platforms. Football fans can also watch the postseason games through NFL+ in the United States and DAZN for international viewers.

2024 NFC playoffs schedule, TV channels – Wild Card round

Home Team Away Team Venue Date Time TV Channel #2 Dallas Cowboys #7 Green Bay Packers AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas January 14, 2024 4:30 p.m. ET FOX #3 Detroit Lions #6 Los Angeles Rams Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2024 8 p.m. ET NBC #4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers #5 Philadelphia Eagles Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida January 15, 2024 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN/ABC

2024 AFC playoffs schedule, TV channels – Wild Card Round

Home Team Away Team Venue Date Time TV Channel #2 Buffalo Bills #7 Pittsburgh Steelers Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York January 14, 2024 1 p.m. ET CBS #3 Kansas City Chiefs #6 Miami Dolphins GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri January 13, 2024 8 p.m. ET Peacock/NBC #4 Houston Texans #5 Cleveland Browns NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas January 13, 2024 4:30 p.m. ET NBC

2024 NFC playoffs schedule, TV channels – Divisional Round

Home Team Away Team Venue Date Time TV Channel #1 San Francisco 49ers TBD Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

2024 AFC playoffs schedule, TV channels – Divisional Round

Home Team Away Team Venue Date Time TV Channel #1 Baltimore Ravens TBD M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

2024 NFC playoffs schedule, TV channels – Conference Championship

Home Team Away Team Venue Date Time TV Channel TBD TBD TBD January 28, 2024 6:30 p.m. ET FOX

2024 AFC playoffs schedule, TV channels – Conference Championship

Home Team Away Team Venue Date Time TV Channel TBD TBD TBD January 28, 2024 3 p.m. ET CBS

Super Bowl LVIII schedule, TV channels

AFC Champions NFC Champions Venue Date Time TV Channel TBD TBD Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada February 11, 2024 6:30 p.m. ET CBS

Further details of the playoff schedule will be updated as the postseason progresses.