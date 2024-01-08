NFL
When does the 2024 NFL Playoff start? Updated bracket, date & start time, TV channels for all NFC and AFC teams

By Lance Fernandez
Modified Jan 08, 2024 06:36 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs v New England Patriots
The 2023 NFL regular season is over, and the best teams will proceed to the playoff round. Seven squads from the National Football Conference and another seven from the American Football Conference will have a shot to play in Super Bowl LVIII.

Unlike other major sports leagues in the United States, the NFL’s postseason sports a knockout format. Therefore, every player must bring out their A-game to avoid the possibility of ending their run early.

Here are details about the 2024 NFL postseason, including the competition bracket, game schedules, and viewing information for every game.

2024 NFL playoff – NFC bracket

Here are the final NFC playoff seedings for the 2023 NFL season:

  • #1 – San Francisco 49ers
  • #2 – Dallas Cowboys
  • #3 – Detroit Lions
  • #4 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • #5 – Philadelphia Eagles
  • #6 – Los Angeles Rams
  • #7 – Green Bay Packers

In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers clinched the top seed after defeating the Washington Commanders in Week 17. The Dallas Cowboys clinched the NFC East division title and the second seed after dominating the Commanders in Week 18.

Dallas’ victory dropped the NFC North champions Detroit Lions to the third seed. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the NFL playoff picture after clinching their third consecutive NFC South title.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the fifth-seed Philadelphia Eagles, who have lost five of their last six regular season games. The Los Angeles Rams enter the postseason as the sixth seed, allowing Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff to face their former teams.

Finally, the Green Bay Packers got the seventh and final NFC playoff spot after beating the Chicago Bears in their regular season finale. They will travel to Texas and face the Cowboys at home.

2024 NFL playoff – AFC bracket

Here are the final AFC playoff seedings for the 2023 NFL season:

  • #1 – Baltimore Ravens
  • #2 – Buffalo Bills
  • #3 – Kansas City Chiefs
  • #4 – Houston Texans
  • #5 – Cleveland Browns
  • #6 – Miami Dolphins
  • #7 – Pittsburgh Steelers

Like the Niners, the Baltimore Ravens own the AFC’s top seed after defeating the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills earned the second seed after edging the Dolphins for the AFC East title in the final regular season game.

The defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, are in as the third seed after clinching their eighth consecutive AFC West title. The fourth-seed Houston Texans clinched the AFC South on the final day of the regular season.

The NFL’s youngest team will host the fifth-seed Cleveland Browns, who are in the 2024 NFL playoff picture thanks to Joe Flacco’s magnificent run. The Dolphins fall to the sixth seed and will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs.

Finally, the Pittsburgh Steelers snuck into the AFC playoffs as the seventh seed. However, they will start the postseason on the road in Buffalo, potentially without leading pass rusher T.J. Watt.

2024 NFL playoff picture – matchups, game schedules, TV channels

The 2023 postseason will commence on January 13 and culminate at Super Bowl LVIII on February 11. Like in the regular season, NFL playoff participants will play games weekly until they are eliminated. Meanwhile, there will be a two-week gap between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl.

Aside from the official television broadcasts, NFL playoff games are also available on the network’s streaming platforms. Football fans can also watch the postseason games through NFL+ in the United States and DAZN for international viewers.

2024 NFC playoffs schedule, TV channels – Wild Card round

Home TeamAway TeamVenueDateTimeTV Channel
#2 Dallas Cowboys#7 Green Bay PackersAT&T Stadium, Arlington, TexasJanuary 14, 20244:30 p.m. ETFOX
#3 Detroit Lions#6 Los Angeles RamsFord Field, Detroit, MichiganJanuary 14, 20248 p.m. ETNBC
#4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers#5 Philadelphia EaglesRaymond James Stadium, Tampa, FloridaJanuary 15, 20248:15 p.m. ETESPN/ABC

2024 AFC playoffs schedule, TV channels – Wild Card Round

Home TeamAway TeamVenueDateTimeTV Channel
#2 Buffalo Bills#7 Pittsburgh SteelersHighmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New YorkJanuary 14, 20241 p.m. ETCBS
#3 Kansas City Chiefs#6 Miami DolphinsGEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MissouriJanuary 13, 20248 p.m. ETPeacock/NBC
#4 Houston Texans#5 Cleveland BrownsNRG Stadium, Houston, TexasJanuary 13, 20244:30 p.m. ETNBC

2024 NFC playoffs schedule, TV channels – Divisional Round

Home TeamAway TeamVenueDateTimeTV Channel
#1 San Francisco 49ersTBDLevi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CaliforniaTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD

2024 AFC playoffs schedule, TV channels – Divisional Round

Home TeamAway TeamVenueDateTimeTV Channel
#1 Baltimore RavensTBDM&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MarylandTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD

2024 NFC playoffs schedule, TV channels – Conference Championship

Home TeamAway TeamVenueDateTimeTV Channel
TBDTBDTBDJanuary 28, 20246:30 p.m. ETFOX

2024 AFC playoffs schedule, TV channels – Conference Championship

Home TeamAway TeamVenueDateTimeTV Channel
TBDTBDTBDJanuary 28, 20243 p.m. ETCBS

Super Bowl LVIII schedule, TV channels

AFC ChampionsNFC ChampionsVenueDateTimeTV Channel
TBDTBDAllegiant Stadium, Paradise, NevadaFebruary 11, 20246:30 p.m. ETCBS

Further details of the playoff schedule will be updated as the postseason progresses.

