When is 2025 NFL franchise tag deadline? Ranking 5 best candidates feat. Dolphins safety Jevon Holland

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Feb 17, 2025 15:33 GMT
When is 2025 NFL franchise tag deadline? Ranking 5 best candidates feat. Dolphins safety Jevon Holland
When is 2025 NFL franchise tag deadline? Ranking 5 best candidates feat. Dolphins safety Jevon Holland

The franchise tag is a designation that NFL teams use to prevent important players from leaving in free agency. It ensures the tagged player stays on the franchise for one more season.

Hence, as we continue with the offseason, let's examine the 2025 franchise tag deadline and a handful of franchise tag candidates.

When is the 2025 NFL franchise tag deadline?

According to DAZN, the franchise tag deadline is on March 4 at 4 p.m. ET. NFL franchises can start franchise tagging players on Tuesday, Feb.18, but they must do so before the deadline.

Once the deadline elapses, any player untagged can be signed by another team.

The 5 best franchise tag candidates

Here's a look at five of the best players that could be franchise tagged in 2025:

5. Chris Godwin, Wide Receiver - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin is a modern Tampa Bay Buccaneers icon and one of the best WR2s in the NFL. Godwin's contract expires this offseason, and signing him on an extension will be a priority for the Buccaneers' front office.

Hence, the Bucs could elect to franchise tag him pending their agreement on a long-term deal to keep the Mike Evans and Chris Godwin duo intact.

4. Trey Smith, Right Guard - Kansas City Chiefs

Trey Smith is a vital part of the Kansas City Chiefs offensive line for now and the future. Smith's value has been clear since he joined the Chiefs in 2021.

He'll cost an estimated $23-$26 million per year via the franchise tag. Hence, the Chiefs could tag him pending their agreement on a long-term renewal.

3. Sam Darnold, Quarterback - Minnesota Vikings

Sam Darnold enjoyed a phenomenal 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings. Darnold earned a Pro Bowl nod for his efforts.

The Vikings could elect to franchise tag him for the 2025 season while they gradually break J.J. McCarthy into the NFL after his rookie season-ending meniscus injury.

2. Tee Higgins, Wide Receiver - Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals might have to franchise tag Tee Higgins for the time being while they explore ways of re-signing him. Higgins is the main attraction heading into free agency.

The shifty wideout's franchise tag value is around $26.16 million. It's a pricey deal, but it feels like underpay for phenomenal talent.

1. Jevon Holland, Safety - Miami Dolphins

Jevon Holland has all the tools to be a perennial Pro Bowler. Holland is a key component of the Dolphins' secondary.

Hence, Miami will likely use its franchise tag on the defensive asset. That'll be a decent stopgap pending the presentation of a long-term contract.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
