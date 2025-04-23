Being NFC East rivals, Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown and Dallas Cowboys rusher Micah Parsons are unlikely to share the same thoughts. In 2023, Brown trolled Parsons during Bleacher Report's live draft day coverage.
Both were on the telecast when Philadelphia drafted Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith at No. 30. The news gutted Parsons as he had hoped Dallas, which picked No. 26, would have taken Smith. Parsons shared that he had originally met Smith when he visited Penn State on an official visit.
Brown began laughing and trolled Parsons:
“I’m loving every bit of this. He needs some tissue. The show is over. He’s ready to go home and cry.”
Both Brown and Micah Parsons shared the same thought that Nolan Smith, paired alongside Jalen Carter, would make the Philadelphia defense even more harrowing. The Eagles took Carter, also from Georgia, at No. 9.
Last season, en route to winning Super Bowl LIX, Smith had 42 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss, six-and-a-half sacks and one forced fumble.
A.J. Brown called 'greatest wide receiver' by fellow Eagles teammate
A.J. Brown has played six NFL seasons, surpassing the 1,000-yard receiving mark in five of those seasons. Along with DeVonta Smith, Brown makes up a dynamic duo in the Eagles' offensive passing scheme.
This week on "The Sitdown Podcast," fellow Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson raved about his teammate.
“I think he’s the greatest wide receiver ever,” Dotson said.
Brown dealt with a hamstring injury last season that limited him to 13 games during the regular season. He still caught 67 passes for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns. In Super Bowl LIX, he had four receptions for 43 yards and one touchdown as the Eagles topped the Chiefs 40-22.
