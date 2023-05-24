New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has never been afraid to voice his opinion publicly, especially when being critical.

Rodgers made headlines a few years ago by shooting down the COVID-19 shots, but years before that, he publicly slammed the NFL for adding more cameras and mics to the field.

In 2014, Rodgers joined "the Dan Patrick Show" to express why he doesn't like the cameras all over the field.

“I hate it. I don’t like it at all. ... It’s too much access. There’s too much access. A couple of games ago I got bumped in the head by a camera guy trying to get into a pregame huddle. I’m just like, ‘What are you doing?'”

Rodgers went on to explain that there's no privacy on the field and he thinks some conversations should be kept on the field.

“After a game, they rush you, and I’m just trying to go see somebody I might know on the other team. I just think the access is over the top. . . . What conversations are private now on the field? I’d say just about none.

"I understand that our game is so popular because of some of this access, but I just feel like there should be some conversations left on the field.”

Aaron Rodgers suffered a minor injury in practice this week

Aaron Rodgers New York Jets Offseason Workout

On Tuesday afternoon, Aaron Rodgers suffered a minor injury in practice. He suffered a tweak in his calf during pre-practice. He spoke with reporters and confirmed that his injury wasn't serious.

“I just tweaked my calf in the little pre-practice conditioning and decided to take a vet day.”

Rodgers went on to explain that he probably suffered the injury running.

“I don’t know. Just running, I guess.”

Rodgers wasn't the only Jets player to go down in practice yesterday. Wide receiver Allen Lazard suffered an ankle injury yesterday and was helped off the field by trainers.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



He eventually got helped by trainers and walked off and hasn't returned, per



Update: #Jets WR Allen Lazard went down on the field at OTAs. He eventually got helped by trainers and walked off and hasn't returned. This is in addition to Aaron Rodgers suffering an apparent ankle injury.

Like Rodgers, Lazard's injury wasn't serious and he was able to return back to the field.

As players and teams are being minicamps and practices, players will suffer injuries as they're beginning football activities for the first time this season. Luckily for the Jets, both players' injuries weren't major, as Lazard and Rodgers are two new key additions to the team this season.

