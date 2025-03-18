When is Alabama’s Pro Day? Details on schedule and top 5 prospects to watch for 2025 NFL draft

The Alabama Crimson Tide are a college football powerhouse and arguably the most successful program in the past two decades. Over time, the team has produced premium NFL talent.

Ad

With the 2025 draft weeks from now, here's everything to know about the Alabama Crimson Tide's Pro Day. We'll also spotlight five Crimson Tide prospects to watch out for in April's draft.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When is Alabama’s Pro Day?

The Alabama Crimson Tide's Pro Day is on Wednesday, March 19, at the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility. It will feature draft-eligible players looking to show out in front of NFL scouts.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's what you need to know about the Pro Day:

Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: NFL Network

Venue: Hank Crisp Indoor Facility

Expand Tweet

Ad

Top 5 Alabama prospects to watch for in 2025 NFL draft

5. CJ Dippre, Tight End

CJ Dippre was a solid option for Jalen Milroe during his time with the Crimson Tide. Dippre is a decent tight end who held his own while at Bama.

However, this year is rather stacked at the TE position, so it's unlikely he'll get major buzz come draft day. Hence, expect him to be off the board on Day 3.

Ad

4. Quandarrius Robinson, Edge Rusher

Quandarrius Robinson is the best Bama edge rusher eligible for the 2025 draft. He is a savvy operator and can make a mark in the right system.

He will likely be off the board sometime during Day 2 or early on Day 3.

3. Jalen Milroe, Quarterback

Jalen Milroe has been the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback for the past two seasons. He has had his ups and downs in this time.

Ad

Milroe's athletic gifts should guarantee him a shot at the highest level. Expect him to hear his name called in Round 2 or 3 of the draft.

2. Tyler Booker, Guard

Tyler Booker is the highest-rated Bama offensive lineman entering the 2025 NFL draft. In 2025, he performed admirably on Kalen DeBoer's offense. He's viewed as either a late Day 1 pick or a super early Day 2 pick.

1. Jihaad Campbell, Linebacker

Jihaad Campbell is the best draft prospect out of the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2025. He is an elite linebacker who can potentially cut it at the highest level.

Campbell is viewed as the only shoo-in Crimson Tide product to go on the first round. It'll be a big surprise if he's still available after Day 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!