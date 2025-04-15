When Andy Reid said Chiefs did "homework” before drafting Tyreek Hill in 2016

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill mesmerized everyone with his speed during his pro-day performance in 2016. He recorded a top speed of 19.07 mph during his 40-yard dash, which he completed in 4.29 seconds. Hill’s elite speed was enough to make him a top prospect. However, his background of off-field antics was a significant hindrance on his path to success.

Despite the adversities, Hill was drafted No. 165 overall by the Kansas City Chiefs. When GM John Dorsey was asked by the media about the controversial selection of Hill, he stated the rationale behind the decision:

“I just want everybody to understand that we have done our due diligence with regards to full vetting each one of our draft-class members.”

Coach Andy Reid agreed and reiterated that the organization had “done its homework” on Hill.

Dorsey further said that he had a long discussion with owner Clark Hunt upon the selection.

“We would never put anybody in this community in harm’s way.”

Reid wanted fans to give Hill a chance despite the details of his case.

“There has to be a certain trust here, but there’s just things that we can’t go into and go through,” Reid said. “We want people to understand, like Dorsey said, we’re not going to do anything to put this community or this organization in a bind.”

The Chiefs coach assured everyone that they had covered every possible stone in Hill’s case and proceeded only after feeling comfortable with him. However, in 2019, Hill found himself in trouble with an abuse case.

Andy Reid felt proud of Tyreek Hill's growth

Team owner Clark Hunt was deeply disturbed by the incident, and Andy Reid followed the legal counsel’s advice not to speak to Hill during the investigation. Hill was suspended by the NFL and was left out of the Chiefs’ camp for the duration.

When Tyreek Hill’s case against former fiancée Crystal Espinal was concluded without charges, Reid expressed pride in Hill’s growth as a person, on and off the field. He mentioned Hill’s development as a father and football player.

The next season, Tyreek Hill played a pivotal role in the Chiefs winning their first Super Bowl under Andy Reid.

