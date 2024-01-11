When did Bill Belichick start coaching the Patriots? Looking back at iconic HC's first team

After over two decades, Bill Belichick, the coach who guided the New England Patriots to a league-high six Super Bowl titles, will step down from his position, ESPN reports.

Before the 2023 regular season came to a close, there were rumors circulating regarding the famous coach's future in New England following the team's dismal season run. The Patriots finished 4-13, their worst since Belichick assumed control in 2000.

The 71-year-old coach and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft are said to have had a friendly talk this week that was devoid of any tension or argument. Eventually, they came to the same conclusion that it would be best for Belichick and the team to amicably split ways.

Without a doubt, one of the best coaches in NFL history, Bill Belichick is the most successful coach in terms of Super Bowl titles, winning six, the most recent of which came in 2018.

However, the franchise has only had one winning season since quarterback Tom Brady departed the Patriots in 2020 to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They have also only made it to the playoffs once since then and have had difficulty identifying a suitable quarterback successor.

After taking over as New England's coach in 2000, Belichick helped them win six of its nine Super Bowl berths. Moreover, he led the squad to 18 postseason appearances, 17 AFC East division crowns and four additional AFC Championship Games.

With a year left in his current Patriots deal, Belichick is free to depart the franchise without the team requesting compensation.

Is Bill Belichick retiring?

Bill Belichick has not said that he plans to leave the NFL. He has been linked to the coaching openings at the Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons.

At 71, Belichick will want to stay in coaching, and with his impressive CV, he should be able to attract consideration from at least a few of the other seven NFL teams who have coaching openings.

This will be the New England Patriots' first coaching quest in 24 years. League sources indicate that Mike Vrabel and Jerod Mayo are the frontrunners to succeed Belichick. While Vrabel just left his position as the Tennessee Titans' coach, Mayo has long been a member of Belichick's staff.