When does Browns training camp 2025 start? Full schedule, ticket details and more

The Cleveland Browns selected Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel in this year's draft. They joined a packed quarterback room that also includes offseason additions Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, as well as injured starter Deshaun Watson.

Whether the organization will stick with all the quarterbacks on the roster after training camp is still unknown. However, what is now known is when players will report for training camp.

Kevin Stefanski's team is nearing the end of its preparations for another season after a difficult 3-14 campaign.

Let's look at the 2025 Browns training camp schedule, ticket information and other details.

When does the Cleveland Browns training camp start?

The Cleveland Browns rookies will report to Berea headquarters on July 18 for the 2025 training camp. Veteran players will join them on July 22.

This marks the first time since 2022 that the Browns will not start their training camp at The Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia. This will allow fans to watch the team from the first day of training camp.

Cleveland will go to Carolina on Aug. 6 to participate in a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers. It will also hold two days of joint practice with the Eagles in Philadelphia on Aug. 13.

This year's preseason schedule for Cleveland includes games against the Panthers on Aug. 8 at Bank of America Stadium, and the Eagles on Aug.16 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Browns will also face the LA Rams on Aug. 23 at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.

The Browns are scheduled to start their season at home on Sept. 7 versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cleveland Browns 2025 training camp tickets

The Cleveland Browns have not yet made any official announcements or started selling tickets for their 2025 training camp. While the team's tickets are historically free, it frequently uses digital registration due to capacity constraints.

Fans should have the opportunity to buy tickets on the Browns' official website before training camp begins. It's important to note that tickets are usually available in batches.

What can fans expect from the Browns in 2025?

Joe Flacco appears to be the favorite to be the QB1 in Week 1 due to his vast experience and knowledge of Kevin Stefanski's scheme.

However, Flacco is not expected to lead the Browns to a winning season like he did two years ago. Based on the predictions of many analysts and pundits, Cleveland will likely end up with a record between 4-7 and 7-10.

