When can NFL teams sign free agents in 2025? Full schedule, best available players and more 

Although the NFL offseason has officially begun, teams are not yet eligible to make major roster adjustments to their 90-man rosters.

Many NFL teams will be up and running in one way or another when the new league year starts in a few days. Teams that have a lot of cap room will subsequently have the most purchasing power and look to bolster their lineups with elite free agents like quarterback Sam Darnold, running back Aaron Jones and wideout Tee Higgins.

Here's a closer look at the 2025 free agency schedule and the top players currently available.

When will the NFL free agency start in 2025?

There are over 750 impending free agents this offseason, according to Spotrac.com, and they can all sign new contracts with any team ahead of the 2025 season. However, those players must remain patient for a few more days before they are eligible to sign new contracts with other teams, even though the 2024 season has already finished.

The new league year, which starts on Wednesday, March 12 at 4:00 p.m. ET, is when NFL free agency officially begins.

This year's free agent class features players like Chris Godwin, Tee Higgins Ronnie Stanley and Trey Smith. It will be interesting to see which players switch teams in the coming month.

It's safe to assume that as front offices get ready to bolster their rosters for the 2025 campaign, they will be making important personnel changes in the days and weeks ahead.

Top 5 free agents from each NFL team

Here's a closer look at the top five free agents currently available on each of the 32 NFL teams;

#1. Arizona Cardinals - LB Baron Browning, LB Dennis Gardeck, OL Will Hernandez, OL Kelvin Beachum and LB Kyzir White.

#2. Atlanta Falcons - S Justin Simmons, CB Mike Hughes, LB Matthew Judon, LB Lorenzo Carter and DT Eddie Goldman.

#3. Baltimore Ravens - LT Ronnie Stanley, S Ar’Darius Washington, OL Patrick Mekari, FB Patrick Ricard and WR Nelson Agholor.

#4. Buffalo Bills - WR Amari Cooper, FB Reggie Gilliam, CB Rasul Douglas, DT Austin Johnson and S Damar Hamlin.

#5. Carolina Panthers - S Sam Franklin, S Xavier Woods, LG Brady Christensen, TE Tommy Tremble and QB Andy Dalton.

#6. Chicago Bears - OT Teven Jenkins, WR Keenan Allen, C Coleman Shelton, G Matt Pryor and DE Darrell Taylor.

#7. Cincinnati Bengals - WR Tee Higgins, DT B.J. Hill, CB Mike Hilton, TE Mike Gesicki and DE Joseph Ossai.

#8. Cleveland Browns - LT Jedrick Wills Jr., QB Jameis Winston, RB Nick Chubb, C Nick Harris and WR Elijah Moore.

#9. Dallas Cowboys - RB Rico Dowdle, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, CB Jourdan Lewis defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, and WR Brandin Cooks.

#10. Denver Broncos - DT D.J. Jones, RB Javonte Williams, QB Zach Wilson, LB Cody Barton and QB Jarrett Stidham.

#11. Detroit Lions - CB Carlton Davis, CB Emmanuel Moseley, LB Derrick Barnes, OG Kevin Zeitler and DT Levi Onwuzurike.

#12. Green Bay Packers - CB Eric Stokes, C Josh Myers, K Brandon McManus, LB Isaiah McDuffie and LB Eric Wilson.

#13. Houston Texans - WR Stefon Diggs, DT Folorunso Fatukasi, LB Neville Hewett, RB Dare Ogunbowale and S Eric Murray.

#14. Indianapolis Colts - LB E.J. Speed, S Julian Blackmon, C Ryan Kelly, DE Dayo Odeyingbo and G Will Fries.

#15. Jacksonville Jaguars - RB D'Ernest Johnson, G Brandon Scherff, QB Mac Jones, S Andre Cisco and DL Jeremiah Leadbetter.

#16. Kansas City Chiefs - WR DeAndre Hopkins, G Trey Smith, WR Marquise Brown, S Justin Reid and LB Nick Bolton.

#17. Las Vegas Raiders - LB Robert Spillane, LB Divine Deablo, S Tre'von Moehrig, RB Ameer Abdullah and CB Nate Hobbs.

#18. Los Angeles Chargers - LB Khalil Mack, RB J.K. Dobbins, S Elijah Molden, DL Teair Tart and DL Poona Ford.

#19. Los Angeles Rams - LT Alaric Jackson, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, DL Bobby Brown III, LB Michael Hoecht and WR Tutu Atwell.

#20. Miami Dolphins - S Jevon Holland, C Liam Eichenberg, DL Calais Campbell, LB Anthony Walker and LB Tyrel Dodson.

#21. Minnesota Vikings - QB Sam Darnold, RB Aaron Jones, CB Stephon Gilmore, LT Cam Robinson and CB Byron Murphy.

#22. New England Patriots - CB Jonathan Jones, QB Jacoby Brissett, DE Deatrich Wise, TE Austin Hooper and DT Daniel Ekuale.

#23. New Orleans Saints - DE Chase Young, CB Paulson Adebo, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, G Lucas Patrick and S Will Harris.

#24. New York Giants - WR Darius Slayton, LB Isaiah Simmons, CB Adoree' Jackson, LB Azeez Ojulari and S Jason Pinnock.

#25. New York Jets - LB Haason Reddick, CB D.J. Reed, OT Tyron Smith, DL Javon Kinlaw and TE Tyler Conklin.

#26. Philadelphia Eagles - LB Josh Sweat, LB Zack Baun, G Mekhi Becton, DL Milton Williams and CB Avonte Maddox.

#27. Pittsburgh Steelers - WR Mike Williams, QB Justin Fields, RB Najee Harris, QB Russell Wilson and G James Daniels.

#28. San Francisco 49ers - CB Charvarius Ward, LB Dre Greenlaw, G Aaron Banks, S Talanoa Hufanga and RB Elijah Mitchell.

#29. Seattle Seahawks - LB Ernest Jones, DT Jarran Reed, CB Tre Brown, DT Johnathan Hankins and G Laken Tomlinson.

#30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - WR Chris Godwin, LB Lavonte David, LB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, LB Anthony Nelson and DL William Gholston.

#31. Tennessee Titans - DL Sebastian Joseph-Day, LB Jerome Baker, WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, CB Daryl Worley, S Quandre Diggs and LB Luke Gifford.

#32. Washington Commanders - S Jeremy Chinn, P Tress Way, CB Noah Igbinoghene, TE Zach Ertz and LB Bobby Wagner.

