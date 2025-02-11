When can NFL teams start trading? Exploring important dates for 2025 season

Super Bowl LIX marked the end of the 2024/25 NFL season. It was a season filled with twists and turns and a new Super Bowl champion after two years of dominance by the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs.

As we prepare for a busy offseason, let's consider when NFL franchises can start trading.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When can NFL teams start trading?

According to NBC Sports, teams can start trading on Wednesday, March 12, at 4 p.m. ET. That is the start of the official 2025 league calendar.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

However, it's important to note that teams can start trade negotiations, but such deals can only be made official on March 12. Hence, key players who have demanded trades must wait just over a month after the Super Bowl to officially join new teams.

Some Pro Bowl-caliber players in the trade market include, but aren't limited to, Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns), Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams), Aaron Rodgers (New York Jets), and Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers).

Expand Tweet

When will the 2025 NFL season start?

The 2025 regular season will start on Thursday, Sept. 4, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Eagles, the new Super Bowl champions, will host the game, which they will face off against a yet-to-be-identified opponent.

It is an age-old tradition in the league for the reigning Super Bowl champion to host the first game of the regular season. The Kansas City Chiefs did so for the past two seasons due to their two straight big game wins, but there'll be a new defending champion on the Gridiron in the 2025 season.

The Eagles will be poised to keep the band together and run it back for the 2025/26 season. They had a phenomenal 2024/25 season and were inspired by Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley. Barkley broke numerous franchise records and was also instrumental in the playoffs.

This year's Super Bowl victory vindicated the Eagles' front office's decision to stick with Nick Sirianni after a difficult end to the 2023/24 season. The offensive guru is now a Super Bowl champion and will look to inspire his side to another win in the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.