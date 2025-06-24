The Kansas City Chiefs failed to three-peat after their disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl. However, they are still entering next season as the team to beat in the AFC.

The Chiefs are expected to remain a dominant force due to the abundance of outstanding talent on the team. Before next season starts, they will hold their training camp and play some preseason games.

There are several public practices on Kansas City's training camp calendar. These include some that are free to attend, exclusive to season ticket holders and require a purchased ticket.

Let's look at the schedule for the 2025 Chiefs training camp, ticket availability and additional details.

When does Chiefs training camp 2025 start? Full schedule, ticket details and more

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that their rookies and veterans will report for the team's 2025 training camp on July 21. It will be held at Missouri Western State University for the 15th time.

There will be 17 training camp sessions during the team's practices, beginning on July 22, and would end on Aug. 13.

What's the full Kansas City Chiefs training camp schedule?

Here's the Chiefs' full training camp schedule.

Monday, July 21 - Both rookies and veterans report for camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri

Tuesday, July 22 - Team holds first practice, starting by 9:15 a.m. (not open to public)

Wednesday, July 23 - Team holds second practice, starting by 9:15 a.m.

Thursday, July 24 - Team holds third practice, starting by 9:15 a.m.

Friday, July 25 - Team holds fourth practice, starting by 9:15 a.m.

Sunday, July 27 - Team holds fifth practice, starting by 9:15 a.m. ($6 admission required)

Monday, July 28 - Team holds sixth practice, starting by 9:15 a.m.

Tuesday, July 29 - Team holds seventh practice, starting by 9:15 a.m.

Wednesday, July 30 - Team holds eighth practice, starting by 9:15 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 1 - Team holds ninth practice, starting by 9:15 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 2 - Team holds 10th practice, starting by 9:15 a.m. ($6 admission required)

Sunday, Aug. 3 - Team holds 11th practice, starting by 9:15 a.m. ($6 admission required)

Tuesday, Aug. 5 - Team holds 12th practice, starting by 9:15 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 6 - Team holds 13th practice, starting by 9:15 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 7 - Team holds 14th practice, starting by 9:15 a.m. (not open to public)

Saturday, Aug. 9 - Chiefs face Arizona Cardinals on the road for first preseason game (7:00 p.m. kickoff)

Monday, Aug. 11 - Team holds 15th practice, starting by 10:15 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 12 - Team holds 16th practice, starting by 9:15 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 13 - Team holds 17th and final training camp practice, starting by 8:15 a.m.

Kansas City Chiefs 2025 training camp tickets

Only two of Kansas City's 17 training camp practices will not be open to the public. However, Chiefs season ticket holders will be eligible for these two.

Additionally, Missouri Western has raised the ticket price from $5 for three separate practices last year to $6 on July 27, Aug. 2 and Aug. 3. Season ticket holders can purchase them at www.chiefs.com/trainingcamp/ starting on June 24, and the general public on June 25.

Fans with vehicles, buses or trucks will be charged $7 for parking by Missouri Western.

