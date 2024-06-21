When does Chiefs training camp start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more

The Kansas City Chiefs are the team to beat in the upcoming NFL season, and they have a target on their back. The Chiefs will aim for a historic three-peat but it will take a lot of work.

In this article, we will explore the Chiefs' training camp, schedule, ticket details and more about the 2024 season.

When does the Kansas City Chiefs' training camp start?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to the team'swebsite, the Kansas City Chiefs will begin training camp on July 21 and end on Aug. 15. The Chiefs will have their training camp at Missouri Western State University.

Fans of the back-to-back defending champions can interact with their heroes during the camp. It's also a great way to get acquainted with the team before the start of the regular season.

Trending

What's the full Kansas City Chiefs training camp schedule?

Here's a look at Patrick Mahomes and Co.'s training camp schedule:

Sunday, July 21, 2024: Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Monday, July 22, 2024: Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Tuesday, July 23, 2024: Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Wednesday, July 24, 2024: Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Friday, July 26, 2024: Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Saturday, July 27, 2024: Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Sunday, July 28, 2024: Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Monday, July 29, 2024: Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Wednesday, July 31, 2024: Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Thursday, August 1, 2024: Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Friday, August 2, 2024: Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Sunday, August 4, 2024: Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Monday, August 5, 2024: Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Tuesday, August 6, 2024: Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Wednesday, August 7, 2024: Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Saturday, August 10, 2024: Preseason Game at Jacksonville at 6 p.m.

Monday, August 12, 2024: Practice at 10:15 a.m.

Tuesday, August 13, 2024: Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Wednesday, August 14, 2024: Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Thursday, August 15, 2024: Practice at 8:15 a.m.

Expand Tweet

Where can you buy Kansas City Chiefs training camp tickets?

You can buy Kansas City Chiefs training camp tickets at www.chiefs.com/trainingcamp/. According to the team's website, most of the practices will be free, but tickets must be reserved by accessing the training camp link.

Missouri Western State will charge a $5 admission fee on three different practice days namely July 21, July 27 and Aug. 4.

All tickets must be available through mobile entry, which can be accessed by the team's mobile app. Ticket sales began at 10 a.m. on Thursday for Chiefs season ticket holders and the general public can proceed to reserve their spots on Friday at 10 a.m.

Expand Tweet

What can fans expect from the Chiefs in 2024?

It must be a great time to be a Kansas City Chiefs fan. The franchise has won three Super Bowl rings in the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era and is aiming for a historic three-peat in 2024.

Fans can expect the Chiefs to perform admirably again in the regular season and punch their ticket to the postseason. During the postseason, anything can happen, and there might be yet another Super Bowl triumph for Kansas' finest.