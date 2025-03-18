When is Colorado’s Pro Day? Details on schedule and top 5 prospects to watch for 2025 NFL Draft

The Colorado Buffaloes are one of the most popular college football programs in the nation. Coached by NFL legend Deion Sanders, the team has quickly become a hub for NFL-caliber talent.

Ad

With the 2025 NFL draft around the corner, let's look at Colorado's Pro Day schedule. We'll also look at five of the best Buffaloes prospects heading into the draft.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When is Colorado's Pro Day?

According to Sports Illustrated, the Colorado Buffaloes Pro Day will take place on April 4, 2025. Coach Prime expects scouts from all 32 NFL teams to be in attendance.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's what you need to know about the event:

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Venue: Colorado Indoor Practice Facility

Expand Tweet

Ad

Top 5 Colorado prospects to watch for in 2025 NFL Draft

5. LaJohntay Wester, Wide Receiver

LaJohntay Wester is one of three Buffaloes wideouts likely to get selected in this year's draft. Wester is a skilled route runner, and was a solid outlet for Shedeur Sanders. Wester has the tools to be a plus starter in the NFL. He should be a mid to late Day 3 pick.

Ad

4. Will Sheppard, Wide Receiver

Will Sheppard is another elite Colorado wide receiver looking to make the jump to the pros. Sheppard is rated slightly higher than Wester on draft boards.

Sheppard is a technical and versatile wide receiver. Like Wester, he's looking like a mid to late Day 3 pick in April's draft.

3. Jimmy Horn Jr., Wide Receiver

Jimmy Horn Jr. is the most popular player on the Buffaloes not named Sanders or Hunter. It also helps that he's arguably the team's best wide receiver.

Ad

Jimmy Horn Jr. could be a starting caliber wide receiver if he's drafted into the right situation. His skill, speed and hands should see him off the board late on Day 2.

2. Shedeur Sanders, Quarterback

The 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner is the consensus QB2 in this year's draft. Shedeur Sanders is a phenomenal quarterback and arguably the most pro ready QB in his class.

Sanders could go as high as second in this year's draft or as low as in the mid first round. However, one thing's for sure, Coach Prime's youngest son is going off the board in the first round.

Ad

1. Travis Hunter, Cornerback and Wide Receiver

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner needs no introduction. Travis Hunter is the best athlete in this year's draft, and arguably in recent history.

Hunter's ability to thrive at defense and offense makes him a tantalizing prospect to have on an NFL roster. He'll be a Top 3 or at worst Top 5 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place