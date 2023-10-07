When could David Bakhtiari return to action? Latest on Packers OT’s injury

Amidst the great New York exodus led by Aaron Rodgers, David Bakhtiari chose to stay loyal to the Green Bay Packers for 2023.

But after just a single game - a win at the Chicago Bears, he was sidelined with a left knee injury and put on indefinite hiatus for however long it would heal. And as it has turned out, it is for the entire season, as the offensive tackle needs another surgery on his knee, meaning he will not be back until next summer's camp at the earliest.

Bakhtiari described his ongoing issue on Friday:

"In my knee, it's basically like sandpaper where it rubs, it's just not smooth, which is creating a lot of fluid. I've been dealing (with) a lot of effusion for a long time, and that's where you see the constant, I'm in and then I'm out, I'm out and then I'm in."

The three-time Pro Bowler's surgery has still not indicated when his surgery will occur, but what is known is that it will be performed in Chicago by Dr. Brian J. Cole.

Season-ending nature of knee injury hurts for David Bakhtiari, but his belief has not wavered

The news that David Bakhtiari's season has ended could not have come at a worse time: against expectations, the Packers are sitting at 2nd in the NFC North. During the same presser, he said:

"I hate it. I know the club hates it. It's just not a great situation for anyone to deal with. The human side of it took a little of stress, a lot of time on my end, but the clarity is to know we finally know what the problem is, and we can address the problem.

"That's the, I guess, glass-half-full part of the scenario. So, that's where we're at. That's the pill I have to swallow."

But it is not just the team's situation at play: when he becomes healthy enough to return, he will be on the last year of his current contract. And by then, a few younger and healthier options may have emerged, either via the draft or free agency.

But until then, Bahktiari is not giving up on his career:

"I have an unparalleled work ethic. I'm stubborn as (heck) and I'm not gonna let someone else write my story. This is me just taking control of what I need to do. When I want to look back, do I want to look at the guy who got injured and was like ah, that's good enough? If that's not me, then the future, older me is gonna be (ticked) at the younger me."

Next up for Green Bay are the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, October 16.