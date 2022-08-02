When did Deshaun Watson and his girlfriend Jilly Anais meet?

Deshaun Watson now knows his NFL future. After a 16 month investigation, the NFL's disciplinary committee delivered a six-game suspension for the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

The ruling has left NFL fans outraged. Many suggest that the player, who has more than 20 civil lawsuits filed against him, should have seen a much harsher punishment. Meanwhile, others are waiting to hear from the quarterback himself, or even his girlfriend Jilly Anais. Anais has stood beside the player despite the criticism he has faced.

For those unaware of Anais, here's a brief look at her relationship with arguably one of the most controversial quarterbacks in the NFL.

Anais is a model by profession and social media influencer. A former Miss Houston, she moved to Los Angeles. She was signed by noteworthy agencies like Icon Media Direct, IMG Models, and Otto Models. She has worked with brands like Dance Spirits, Sakowitz Furs, Sports Authority and Academy. As an influencer, Anais has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Anais has also pursued a career as a pop singer and released her first single, The Juice, in 2014. The following year, she released her second single, Afterparty. Her latest track, Like That, was released earlier this year.

Watson has reportedly been dating Anais since 2019, when he was with the Houston Texans. As mentioned, Anais is, herself, a Houston native. However, the duo met for the first time in a restaurant in Los Angeles, attending separate parties.

During a video released on Anais' YouTube channel in April 2020, Watson made a surprise appearance. He opened up about his love life with Anais. He said he messaged her on Instagram after their unofficial meeting in L.A. and the two became friends. They officially met at a hot yoga place. They soon started dating and have been inseparable ever since.

The couple said they’ve been on vacation together to locations such as Montana, Mexico, Spain, Antigua, the Bahamas, Miami, and New York.

She was recently spotted in Cleveland where she attended a TopGolf event at First Energy Stadium.

Browns relieved to hear Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson earlier this year after he avoided criminal court. They will likely be very relieved with the news that Watson will take the field later this season.

Anais will surely be spotted in Cleveland, rooting for her man, who will be eligible for the Week 7 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Browns' hopes this year hinged on this suspension for the longer the ban, the worse their trajectory. Deshaun Watson will miss their games against the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots.

If they can win just three of those matchups, Cleveland will fancy their chances at winning the AFC North. From that point on, they can compete in the postseason, where anything can happen.

