When DK Metcalf turned on the jets to sprint 90 yards and chase down Budda Baker after Russell Wilson’s INT

A fan posted a clip from a game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks in October 2020 on Monday on X.

"This isn’t even a catch. But this play right here tells you everything you need to know about DK Metcalf. UNREAL effort. Must watch," the fan tweeted.

When Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson threw a short, floating pass intended for running back Chris Carson, it was intercepted by Cardinals safety Budda Baker. He snagged the pass midair, merely 2 yards from his own end zone.

Baker found an opening and made a run for the touchdown before Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf began the pursuit, starting 10.89 yards away. Baker passed Wilson at Seattle’s 40-yard line, but he was eventually tackled by Metcalf at the 8-yard line, denying a touchdown.

On X, Next Gen Stats presented a graphic depicting the epic chase:

"D.K. Metcalf reached 22.64 MPH and traveled 114.8 yards to chase down Budda Baker on his 90-yard interception return (Baker's top speed: 21.27 MPH). This was the 2nd-fastest speed reached on a tackle this season."

Budda Baker’s reaction was captured by the broadcasters, who appeared shocked by the play.

"How did he catch my a*? What the f***? ... He ran me the f*** down?" Baker said.

Despite the Cardinals' advantageous position at the 8-yard line, they failed to score. They gained 6 yards by the second down but lost a yard on third down. Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury opted for a fourth-down attempt instead of a field goal but failed.

Coach Pete Carroll was impressed by DK Metcalf's play

Despite DK Metcalf’s heroics, the Cardinals won 37-34. However, Metcalf’s impressive play earned him praise from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

"That was one of the best football plays I've ever seen," Carroll said. "It was just remarkable. You saw him realize what was happening, the opportunity, and he just used all that marvelous skill that he had and will to go run the guy down. ... I just think that it was an inspiring play. Nobody could miss it."

The moment showcased Metcalf’s speed, athleticism and dedication to his team.

On Sunday, Metcalf got traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round draft pick. He has also earned an extension worth $150 million for five years.

