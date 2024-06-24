When does Dolphins training camp start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • When does Dolphins training camp start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more

When does Dolphins training camp start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 24, 2024 14:36 GMT
Syndication: Palm Beach Post
When does Dolphins training camp start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more. Picture credit: IMAGN

The Miami Dolphins enter the upcoming NFL season with one of the most stacked offenses. The franchise has Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Odell Beckham Jr., Raheem Mostert, and more in its fast-paced offense. Hence, it shouldn't be surprising that their fans look forward to seeing their stars in training camp.

also-read-trending Trending

When does the Miami Dolphins training camp start?

According to the Dolphins' official website, training camp starts on July 23, 2024. All players must be at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, adjacent to Hard Rock Stadium. The team's first practice will take place on Sunday, July 28, at 10:30 a.m.

What's the complete Miami Dolphins training camp schedule?

Here's a look at the full Dolphins' training camp schedule:

  • Sunday, July 28, 2024: 10:30 a.m.
  • Monday, July 29, 2024: 10:30 a.m.
  • Tuesday, July 30, 2024: 10:30 a.m.
  • Thursday, August 1st, 2024: 10:30 a.m.
  • Friday, August 2, 2024: 10:30 a.m. (Season Ticket Member Day)
  • Saturday, August 3, 2024: 11 a.m. (Hard Rock Stadium)
  • Monday, August 5, 2024: 10:30 a.m.
  • Tuesday, August 6, 2024: 10 a.m. (Joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons)
  • Wednesday, August 7, 2024: 10 a.m. (Joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons)
  • Monday, August 12, 2024: 10:30 a.m.
  • Tuesday, August 13, 2024: 10:30 a.m.
  • Wednesday, August 14, 2024: 10:30 a.m.
  • Thursday, August 15, 2024: 10 a.m. (Joint practice with the Washington Commanders)

Where to buy Miami Dolphins training camp tickets?

According to the team's website, tickets are free for fans but need to be reserved at miamidolphins.com/trainingcamp. They will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

What can fans expect from the Dolphins in 2024?

The Miami Dolphins started the 2023 NFL season at a historic pace, blowing away opponents with their fast-paced offense. However, critics pointed out they'd need help with better-organized teams in the postseason.

That turned out to be true as the Dolphins were bounced out of the playoffs in the wildcard round by eventual Super Bowl winners, the Kansas City Chiefs. Their fanbase will be expecting a better showing in 2024.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी