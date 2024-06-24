When does Dolphins training camp start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more

The Miami Dolphins enter the upcoming NFL season with one of the most stacked offenses. The franchise has Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Odell Beckham Jr., Raheem Mostert, and more in its fast-paced offense. Hence, it shouldn't be surprising that their fans look forward to seeing their stars in training camp.

When does the Miami Dolphins training camp start?

According to the Dolphins' official website, training camp starts on July 23, 2024. All players must be at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, adjacent to Hard Rock Stadium. The team's first practice will take place on Sunday, July 28, at 10:30 a.m.

What's the complete Miami Dolphins training camp schedule?

Here's a look at the full Dolphins' training camp schedule:

Sunday, July 28, 2024: 10:30 a.m.

Monday, July 29, 2024: 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, July 30, 2024: 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, August 1st, 2024: 10:30 a.m.

Friday, August 2, 2024: 10:30 a.m. (Season Ticket Member Day)

Saturday, August 3, 2024: 11 a.m. (Hard Rock Stadium)

Monday, August 5, 2024: 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, August 6, 2024: 10 a.m. (Joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons)

Wednesday, August 7, 2024: 10 a.m. (Joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons)

Monday, August 12, 2024: 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, August 13, 2024: 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, August 14, 2024: 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, August 15, 2024: 10 a.m. (Joint practice with the Washington Commanders)

Where to buy Miami Dolphins training camp tickets?

According to the team's website, tickets are free for fans but need to be reserved at miamidolphins.com/trainingcamp. They will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

What can fans expect from the Dolphins in 2024?

The Miami Dolphins started the 2023 NFL season at a historic pace, blowing away opponents with their fast-paced offense. However, critics pointed out they'd need help with better-organized teams in the postseason.

That turned out to be true as the Dolphins were bounced out of the playoffs in the wildcard round by eventual Super Bowl winners, the Kansas City Chiefs. Their fanbase will be expecting a better showing in 2024.