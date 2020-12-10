When is Drew Brees expected to return?

The New Orleans Saints clinched a 2020 NFL Playoff spot in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL Season. The Saints have an interesting decision to make with veteran quarterback Drew Brees. Brees could be held out for the rest of the 2020 NFL Regular Season.

It would be beneficial for the Saints to achieve home field advantage throughout the NFL Playoffs. Would playing Drew Brees be more important than making a deep run in the playoffs? This is something that the Saints will have to answer in the next couple weeks.

Three out of the last four games for the New Orleans Saints are against teams that they can beat. The Saints play the Eagles, Chiefs, Vikings, and Panthers to end their 2020 NFL Season. New Orleans will be favored in three out of those four games.

From NFL Now: #Saints QB Drew Brees isn't expected to do much, if anything, at practice today, a sign he's pointing to next week, not this week, for his return. pic.twitter.com/02MQw7HHVX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2020

Rushing the 41-year-old back may not be in the best interest to the New Orleans Saints. The Saints need to win to make sure that they can hold on to home field advantage. New Orleans could easily start Brees against the Chiefs then rest him against the Eagles, Vikings, and Panthers.

What Drew Brees' return means to the New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees has been the heart and soul of the New Orleans Saints throughout his career. Sean Payton and Drew Brees have put together top offenses in the NFL since joining forces. The Saints are a different team without Drew Brees behind center.

Although Taysom Hill has led the Saints to back-to-back wins, he is not at the same level as Drew Brees. Hill brings a different skill set to the Saints offense and he may be the future of the franchise. Brees is a field general that can make plays with his arm that most quarterbacks cannot make.

DO NOT LET DREW BREES PLAY THIS FOOTBALL GAME PLEASE AND THANK YOU! https://t.co/k51JOOFWA6 — Jenna Taliaaaaaaaaa (@brys445) December 9, 2020

Advertisement

When Drew Brees went down in Week 9 of the 2020 NFL Season, the Saints fan base hearts dropped to their stomachs. It would come out that Drew Brees fractured 11 ribs and the road to recovery was not going to be easy. The chances of Drew Brees reinjuring his ribs is high.

This is why it is important for the New Orleans Saints to hold off on starting Drew Brees. If the Saints were to play him it would have to be for their matchup with the Chiefs and that is all. Playing him any more only risks a serious problem for the playoffs.