When did Drew Brees retire from the NFL?

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees played 20 seasons in the NFL. After 15 seasons as the starting QB in the Big Easy, Brees announced earlier this year that he was hanging up his cleats for good.

The 42-year-old NFL veteran made his retirement speech on March 14 2021, 15 years to the day that he first signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Brees posted a video to his Instagram page featuring his kids. He wrote a message alongside the video, which read:

“After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football,” Brees wrote. “Each day, I poured my heart [and] soul into being your Quarterback. Till the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans.

"We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories. My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give to you everything you had given to me and more. I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life‘s work begins!”

Drew Brees had a Hall of Fame career

Drew Brees is a sure-fire first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer. He currently holds the NFL record for career passing yards and completions. Brees ranks second in career touchdowns and completion percentage.

What a surprise! Look who I ran into at Dodger Stadium…The NFL’s all-time passing leader, future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever do it, Drew Brees, and his sons. @drewbrees pic.twitter.com/KEZ342mmzT — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 21, 2021

The six-foot quarterback led the New Orleans franchise to its first Vince Lombardi trophy, defeating the Indianapolis Colts at Super Bowl XLIV.

Brees was the MVP of the game, completing 32 of 39 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

The Saints QB made the Pro Bowl 13 times and was the NFL's passing touchdown leader four times.

Brees was drafted 32nd overall in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. He played five seasons with the Chargers before moving to New Orleans in 2006.

His final game in the NFL was the NFC divisional round playoff game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 18 2021. The Bucs beat the Saints 30-20 en route to winning Super Bowl LV.

