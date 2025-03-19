When was Georgia's Pro Day? Details and top 5 prospects for 2025 NFL Draft

Personnel from all 32 NFL teams attended the Georgia Bulldogs' annual Pro Day on the morning of Wednesday, March 12. They were there to watch the University of Georgia's upcoming NFL draft prospects drill performances.

The event saw NFL aspirants from Georgia participate in a number of drills, including the 40-yard dash, the three-cone shuttle, the 20-yard shuttle, the bench press, the vertical jump and the broad jump.

Notable performances from the Georgia Pro Day

1) DE Mykel Williams

Given that he did not take part in on-field workouts during the NFL Combine, Mykel Williams felt he had plenty to show at last week's pro day.

In his two attempts in the 40-yard dash, Williams recorded an unofficial time of 4.73 seconds, which was a fair result for a man of his size.

Williams, a projected top-10 pick in several mock drafts, had 21 tackles, eight tackles for loss and five sacks in 12 games in 2024. He concluded his career in Georgia with 14 sacks and 23 tackles for loss in 40 starts.

2) DE Chaz Chambliss

Chaz Chambliss was not invited to the NFL Combine despite leading the Georgia Bulldogs in sacks last season. He also knew he had to show that he was healthy at his pro day after suffering a hamstring injury at the Shrine Bowl.

Chambliss recorded a pretty good 32-inch vertical jump to start the day on a good note. He recorded 30 reps in the bench press, which was another strong effort.

Following his workouts, Chambliss pointed out that it was crucial to show NFL scouts that he was capable of dropping into coverage alongside his more well-known pass-rushing skills.

3) S Dan Jackson

Dan Jackson had a successful collegiate career at Georgia, yet he was not invited to the 2025 NFL Combine.

Jackson, who knew he had a lot to prove on his pro day, ran an unofficial 40-yard sprint of 4.46 yards. In addition, he recorded a 34-inch vertical leap and a 10-foot-3 broad jump.

4) S Malaki Starks

Following his good performance at the NFL combine in Indianapolis in February, Malaki Starks was once again the talk of Georgia's pro day last Wednesday. He is projected to be selected in the first round on April 24 and has likely cemented his position as the best safety in the draft.

Starks did not run the 40-yard dash again on his pro day as he already recorded a timing of 4.5 seconds at the combine. He did, however, make an impression during positional drills.

Starks' career at Georgia saw him notch 17 pass breakups and six interceptions in 42 starts.

5) WR Arian Smith

Arian Smith made the most of his final opportunity to appear in front of NFL scouts by putting on a good performance in Athens on his pro day.

Smith faced persistent drop problems last season, but his hands served him better during his field exercise on his pro day. He also had an amazing 40-yard sprint performance of 4.36 seconds.

