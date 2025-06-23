When does Jaguars training camp 2025 start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a forgettable 2024 season and missed the playoffs after posting a 4-13 record. They never looked like contenders as they battled injuries, poor form, and a questionable offensive identity.

The front office sensed the pessimistic mood around the franchise and proceeded to make a blockbuster trade on draft night. They moved up on the night and selected 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter with the second overall pick. This is a move that might be the catalyst for a successful rebuild under new head coach Liam Coen.

With that in mind, let's examine the full schedule, ticket info, and other details for the Jaguars' training camp.

When does the Jacksonville Jaguars' training camp start?

According to Yahoo Sports, the Jacksonville Jaguars' training camp will start on July 19, 2025. This year's training camp begins with rookies reporting to the Miller Electric Center on July 19. Veterans will join the camp on July 22.

The Jaguars had a busy offseason, adding free agents and navigating through the 2025 draft. Training camp will be a great opportunity for the roster to bond ahead of a crucial September.

What's the full Jacksonville Jaguars training camp schedule?

Here's a look at the complete Jaguars' training camp schedule:

July 19, 2025: Rookies arrive at the Miller Electric Center

July 22, 2025: Veterans join the camp

August 9, 2025: Preseason Game 1 vs Pittsburgh Steelers

August 17, 2025: Preseason Game 2 at New Orleans Saints

August 23, 2025: Preseason Game 3 at Miami Dolphins

Kindly note: This will be updated if the team adds dates to the schedule.

Where can you buy Jacksonville Jaguars training camp tickets?

The Jacksonville Jaguars training camp tickets will be available on the team's website. These tickets aren't out yet, but fans can look forward to an update soon.

What can fans expect from the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025?

The Jaguars have made the playoffs once in the Trevor Lawrence era. This is a major letdown for a side that felt they'd struck gold after picking him No.1 in a QB-laden draft class.

Jacksonville has added a dynamic weapon for Lawrence ahead of the 2025 campaign. Travis Hunter is one of the most exciting players to enter the NFL in recent years, and his two-way ability makes him an asset for Liam Coen's side.

So, fans can be optimistic about a much better showing in 2025 when compared to last season's forgettable outings. It all starts in training camp when the rookies arrive at Miller Electric Center.

