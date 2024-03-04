When is Jason Kelce eligible for the Hall of Fame? All you need to know about Eagles center's enshrinement

Jason Kelce announced on Monday afternoon that he is going to retire from the NFL after 13 seasons.

During his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelce made seven Pro Bowls and was selected six times as a first-team All-Pro. In addition, he was a member of two Eagles teams that made it to the Super Bowl, including the team that won one title in 2018, solidifying Kelce's reputation as a franchise legend.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I am retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons with the Eagles," Kelce said. "Philadelphia, thank you. From the bottom of my heart. I appreciate being allowed to represent this city. for allowing me to remain in your home every Sunday. It has been an honor. You have shown my family and I such kindness."

Let's explore when Kelce will be eligible to be considered for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame now that he has announced his retirement.

Expand Tweet

Jason Kelce retires: When is Eagles center eligible for Hall of Fame consideration?

Jason Kelce, a University of Cincinnati product selected in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2011 NFL draft, developed into one of the league's most productive players of all time at his position.

The 36-year-old former Super Bowl champion will be qualified to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2029. Given all of his individual and team accomplishments, it appears likely that he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot.

Out of the seven centers in the Hall of Fame, only two – Mike Webster and Jim Langer – ever won a championship. Kelce's position as one of the top three centers in the league for both All-Pro selections and Super Bowl appearances should help him become a front-runner for the Hall in 2029.

If Kelce gets inducted into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, he will become the first center to do so in nearly 40 years. Jim Langer in 1987 and Jim Otto in 1980 are the last two centers to do that.

Expand Tweet

Jason Kelce's career earnings in review

Jason Kelce, a 2011 sixth-round draft selection, inked a four-year, $2.1 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of his rookie campaign. In addition, a guaranteed sum of $97,432 and an average yearly income of $534,358 were included in the agreement.

Following the conclusion of his rookie deal, Kelce signed a $37.5 million, six-year deal with the Eagles. Spotrac estimates that he has made a little over $83 million throughout his career.