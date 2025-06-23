When does Jets training camp 2025 start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more

The New York Jets enter the 2025 season with great optimism. The franchise has a new head coach, quarterback, and some statement-making free agency deals. The Jets are now in the Aaron Glenn and Justin Fields era, and this year's training camp might go a long way in ending their playoff drought, which dates back to the 2010 season.

So, with that in mind, let's examine the full schedule, ticket info, and other details for the Jets' training camp.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When does the New York Jets training camp start?

According to Jets Nation, the New York Jets' training camp will start on Friday, July 19, 2025. The camp begins when rookies arrive at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ. The veterans will join the rookies on Monday, July 22.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

What's the full New York Jets training camp schedule?

Here's a look at the complete Jets' training camp schedule:

July 19, 2025: Rookies arrive at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center

July 22, 2025: Veterans join the camp

August 9, 2025: Preseason Game 1 at Green Bay Packers

August 12, 2025: Joint training session with the New York Giants at Florham Park

August 13, 2025: Joint training session with the New York Giants at East Rutherford

August 16, 2025: Preseason Game 2 at New York Giants

August 22, 2025: Preseason Game 3 vs Philadelphia Eagles

Kindly note: This will be updated if the team adds dates to the schedule.

Expand Tweet

Where can you buy New York Jets training camp tickets?

New York Jets training camp tickets will be available on the team's website. These tickets aren't out yet, but fans can look forward to an update soon.

What can fans expect from the New York Jets in 2025?

New York is entering a new era with Aaron Glenn assuming the head coach role. The fan base respects Glenn as he was a Pro Bowl-caliber cornerback for the Jets during his playing days.

The franchise had a forgettable two years with Aaron Rodgers as the starting quarterback, especially with him being unfortunately injured for his debut campaign. They've since added dual-threat QB Justin Fields to the fold, and the former Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers shot caller will be expected to make an instant impact.

Fans will be optimistic entering the 2025 campaign. Aaron Glenn is seen as a defensive guru, and the offensive additions in the offseason should give the team a renewed sense of belief.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.