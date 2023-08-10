Johnny Manziel is one of the most polarizing athletes in recent memory as the former NFL quarterback made headlines both on and off the field. One off-the-field moment was back in 2012 with the Texas A&M Aggies at a party.

It just wasn't any party as Manziel was dressed as the cartoon dog Scooby Doo to the delight of those at the party. Former NFL head coach Kliff Kingsbury was the Aggies' offensive coordinator and quarterback coach that year.

Kingsbury spoke to Barstool Sports in 2018 about Manziel's Scooby Doo outfit and how he ended up dancing with a female fan:

"As a staff we're thinking, 'Damn that chick's hot, good job Johnny,' thinking he's going to be on time the next morning..."

Johnny Manziel led Texas A&M to an 11-2 record in 2012 and became the only freshman to win the Heisman Trophy. The quarterback threw for 3,706 yards and 26 touchdowns while rushing for another 1,410 yards and 21 touchdowns.

He played one more season with the Aggies before heading to the NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns took Manziel with the 22nd overall pick in the 2014 Draft.

Manziel at the 2014 NFL Draft

Browns fans had high expectations for the then-22-year-old to be the team's franchise quarterback.

However, he started just eight games in two seasons as threw for 1,675 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. Cleveland released him in March 2016, lasting 14 games in the league.

What is Johnny Manziel doing now?

The former Heisman Trophy winner has carved a life outside of football. Manziel is playing plenty of golf and is rumored to be opening up a sports bar called "Johnny Manziel's Money Bar" later this year. This is according to USA Today.

Also, the 30-year-old emphasized his mental health in an interview with USA Today:

"I think there's a lot of things that I have to do just from a mental health standpoint. They get me out of bed in the morning to make sure I'm staying on myself. I don't ever want to go back to being in a place of where I was maybe six, seven years ago after my time in Cleveland was up."

He married reality star Bre Tiesi in 2018 and their divorce was finalized in November 2021. Manziel is currently dating Kenzie Werner.

Johnny Manziel's Netflix documentary draws a mixed reaction

"UNTOLD: Johnny Football" was an instant success upon its release but it garnered a mixed reaction.

Some shared their support for him after watching him overcome substance abuse issues after his release from the Browns.

Others focused on his other issues while in college such as having another quarterback on the Aggies' roster take drug tests for him. Also, the documentary noted that his own dad faked a heart attack to get his son out of taking a drug test.

A handful of fans felt that he benefited from "white privilege," given the ups and downs of his football career.

The biggest reaction was to the amount of money made by Manziel for Texas A&M in his two seasons on campus.

He made $37 million in media coverage for the university. Fans also chimed in on his lack of comprehension of the playbook while in Cleveland. The Netflix documentary showed that Johnny Manziel is still that polarizing figure.