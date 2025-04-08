When Kyle Shanahan labeled Jimmy Garoppolo "the best quarterback" for 49ers "in about 20 years"

Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the San Francisco 49ers was fruitful. However, multiple injuries from 2018 to 2022 derailed his progress and hampered the team’s performance as the 49ers kept switching between him and backup quarterback Trey Lance. However, the 49ers found an alternative in 2023 when rookie Brock Purdy led them to the NFC championship game in 2022.

Ad

By 2023, re-signing Garoppolo was not a feasible option as bringing back the veteran would have taken sizable salary cap space. Instead, they went in for their cheaper, healthier and more promising replacement in Purdy.

When San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan was asked in August 2023 to comment on the decision to let go of Garoppolo, he praised Garoppolo and told NBC Sports Bay Area:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I think Jimmy was unbelievable for us. I think he was the best quarterback here in about 20 years in Steve Young. Has an unbelievable record, and every time he played and stayed healthy, we were in the Super Bowl of the NFC championship game.”

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Garoppolo’s stint in San Francisco was successful whenever he was on the field. Although Garoppolo missed 31 regular-season games from 2018 to 2022, they also went 38-17 in games he started. He also led them to three NFC championship appearances and a Super Bowl.

Yet, Shanahan stuck with the decision as the business side of football prevailed as the coach denied the return of Garoppolo:

“It was a simple question. I gave a common-sense answer. Financially and everything else, it wasn’t happening—for him or us.”

Ad

Jimmy Garoppolo held no grudges against his release from San Francisco 49ers

Despite his abrupt release by the 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t hold any grudges against his former side:

“You hear it, things like that … but you’ve got to go out there and ball. That’s the hardest part, but it’s part of the job.”

Ad

Garoppolo cherished his time in San Francisco amid the rocky ride:

“Things worked out the way they did, and I’m happy with how it all worked out.”

Garoppolo joined the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023, but his stay became turbulent. Struggling with injuries and inconsistency, he was benched midseason in 2023, and he was subsequently released.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himangshu Sinha Himangshu Sinha is an NFL journalist and an MBA graduate with over four years of experience in sports journalism. Before working for Sportskeeda, Himangshu spent time with Essentially Sports and Pro-Football Network.



His favorite team is the Kansas City Chiefs, and while his favorite current player is Patrick Mahomes, he also enjoyed watching Tom Brady. Given the Chiefs' incredible rise under Andy Reid, the KC HC gets the nod as Himangshu's all-time top coach.



When not watching or writing about the NFL, Himangshu loves playing different sports like cricket and badminton. He also maintains multiple social media channels on many topics, including Cricket, Sports, Pro-Wrestling, Reaction Channel, and Geopolitics. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.