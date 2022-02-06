When was the last time Aaron Rodgers played in the Pro Bowl?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the running for the 2022 NFL MVP after already being selected for the 2022 Pro Bowl. He led the Packers to the NFC's top seed, but lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. He threw for a total of 4,115 yards and recorded 37 touchdowns with only four interceptions.

Unfortunately, we will not be seeing Aaron Rodgers partake in the 2022 Pro Bowl. It's been well-documented that Aaron Rodgers has played through a major toe injury for most of the season and has elected against risking further the damage.

Since entering the league in 2005, Rodgers has been selected for 10 Pro Bowl teams, a Packers' franchise record. Rodgers played in his first All-Star game in 2010, throwing two touchdowns. Two years later, he got his second honor, but won the Super Bowl that year. Since then, Rodgers has not played in the All-Star game.

2010 AFC-NFC Pro Bowl

Similar to Tom Brady, Rodgers likely decided against playing in order to avoid unnecessary injuries. 2021 was potentially his final season with Green Bay and may have even been his final season in the NFL. Fans are hoping he doesn't follow Brady into retirement and plays another season.

Who will play in Pro Bowl in Aaron Rodgers' place

When a player elects not to sit out the All-Star game due to an injury or participating in the Super Bowl, an alternate is named to take their place. Some notable alternates this season include rookie running back Najee Harris, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Field Yates @FieldYates Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has been named to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement for Aaron Rodgers. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has been named to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement for Aaron Rodgers.

Kirk Cousins will replace Rodgers this year after throwing 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in 2021. Cousins even ended up throwing for more yardage than Rodgers (4,221). Cousins will join Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson (Tom Brady's alternate) in representing the NFC quarterbacks.

