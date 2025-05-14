When was the last time Chiefs played on Thanksgiving? Revisiting Kansas City's franchise history

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Dallas Cowboys in a Thanksgiving Game on November 27 at AT&T Stadium. Two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes will face three-time Pro Bowler Dak Prescott.

The game will start at 4:30 p.m. EDT and will be one of the biggest Thanksgiving Games in recent memory. The Chiefs and Cowboys have massive fan bases that span generations of football lovers.

With that in mind, let's see the last time the Chiefs played on Thanksgiving. We'll also explore the franchise's history in the holiday matchups.

When was the last time the Kansas City Chiefs played on Thanksgiving?

It's been almost two decades since the Chiefs played a football game on Thanksgiving. The Chiefs last participated in a Thanksgiving Game on November 23, 2006, against the Denver Broncos.

The game occurred at Arrowhead Stadium during Week 12 of the 2006 NFL season. The Chiefs came out 19-10 winners in front of their fans. The game is notable for being the first time the Chiefs played against the Broncos on Thanksgiving Day and the first time two AFC franchises faced off on Thanksgiving.

The Chiefs built on the win and ended the regular season with a 9-7 record. They qualified for the playoffs but were promptly bounced by the Indianapolis Colts in the wildcard round.

The Kansas City Chiefs are 5-5 in Thanksgiving Games. They're currently on a two-game winning streak in such games, with their last loss coming against the Dallas Cowboys on November 23, 1995

What's next for the Kansas City Chiefs?

The Chiefs are gearing up for another run at the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Andy Reid-coached side was this close to making three consecutive Super Bowl wins, but they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

The Chiefs will rely on franchise legends Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones in the 2025 campaign. They've also added some interesting prospects via the draft, headlined by first-round pick Josh Simmons.

They'll start their campaign with an international game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Expect the Chiefs to be one of the postseason contenders come January.

