When was the last time Tom Brady played in the Pro Bowl?

The NFL Pro Bowl gathers the best players from around the league to showcase their talent. The game was held in Hawaii from 1980 to 2016 (expect in 2010 and 2015) and in Orlando from 2017 to 2020 (there was no Pro Bowl game in 2021 due to COVID-19).

The 2022 game will be held in Las Vegas and will feature some of the game's biggest stars. But one player who won't be making the trip to Las Vegas is Tom Brady.

NFL Stats @NFL_Stats



Tom Brady - 15

Tony Gonzalez - 14

Peyton Manning - 14

Bruce Matthews - 14

Merlin Olsen - 14

Drew Brees - 13

Jerry Rice - 13

The Pro Bowl recognizes players who have had a great season. But being named a Pro Bowler doesn't mean the player will participate in the game.

If you make the Super Bowl and the Pro Bowl, you still get credit for being a Pro Bowler, but a reserve player takes over for the spot in the game.

Brady has been named a Pro Bowler 15 times in his career, but the quarterback has only stepped on the field in a Pro Bowl game twice in his career. The first time was in 2002 after winning the Patriots' first Super Bowl. His second, and latest, was in 2005 after winning his third Super Bowl in four years.

Brady has thrown 14 passes in his two appearances, completing just six for 70 yards and two interceptions. He missed seven Pro Bowl appearances as he prepared for a Super Bowl, while on five other occasions, he decided to skip the game.

Trey G @Trey_G12 Young @TomBrady was going off at the 2002 Pro Bowl. I’m glad I got to fully enjoy the Brady era! Young @TomBrady was going off at the 2002 Pro Bowl. I’m glad I got to fully enjoy the Brady era! https://t.co/Wa31CbWD2z

Fans could have possibly seen Brady play one more time after he was named a Pro Bowler for the 2021 season. But he retired last week and won't be traveling to Las Vegas to participate in the game.

Some NFL players have no care for Pro Bowl

While it is an honor to be named a Pro Bowler, many players don't seem to care about the game itself. Sitting out of the Pro Bowl is similar to college players skipping Bowl games to prepare for the NFL Draft. The Pro Bowl takes place a week before the Super Bowl and some players, tired of the grind of the regular season and playoffs, sit out to avoid picking up an injury in an inconsequential game.

PFF @PFF

Throwback to when @ochocinco DOMINATED the Pro Bowl skills competition Throwback to when @ochocinco DOMINATED the Pro Bowl skills competition 🔥 https://t.co/nVRYSfZqa5

Fans enjoy the Skills Challenges, which is another friendly round of competition between players and allows them to enjoy some stress-free football. If you watch the Skill Challenges, you'll notice that the players put in real effort and have a blast doing so.

Pro Bowl weekend is a vacation with some football mixed in. The game is usually not that exciting, but it is still a huge accomplishment to be named a Pro Bowler.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar