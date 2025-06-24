When does Lions training camp 2025 start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more

The Detroit Lions are one of the NFC's most exciting teams under coach Dan Campbell. The Lions finished the 2024 regular season with the best record in the NFC, but were ultimately eliminated in the divisional round by the Washington Commanders.

With the 2025 season around the corner, let's examine the final schedule, ticket info, and other details for the Lions' training camp.

When does the Detroit Lions' training camp start?

According to USA Today, the Lions' training camp will begin on July 19, with all Lions players arriving at Allen Park, Michigan.

The Lions are preparing for the preseason Hall of Fame game, which will occur at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers.

What's the full Detroit Lions training camp schedule?

Here's a look at the complete Lions' training camp schedule:

July 19, 2025: Players arrive at Allen Park, Michigan

July 26, 2025: Back Together Weekend

July 31, 2025: Hall of Fame Game vs Los Angeles Chargers

August 8, 2025: Preseason Game 1 at Atlanta Falcons

August 11, 2025: Lions Community Day

August 13, 2025: Joint practice with Miami Dolphins

August 14, 2025: Joint practice with Miami Dolphins

August 16, 2025: Preseason Game 2 vs Miami Dolphins

August 23, 2025: Preseason Game 3 vs Houston Texans

August 21, 2025: Joint practice with Houston Texans

Where can you buy Detroit Lions training camp tickets?

According to NBC Sports, fans can attend the training camp for free. However, they'll need to register for tickets on the team’s website. Fans can access the site from July 15.

What can fans expect from the Detroit Lions in 2025?

The Lions have an established play style and look set for the long haul under Dan Campbell. The team is stacked with Pro Bowlers, including but not limited to Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs and Trey Hendrickson. They lost just two games throughout last year's regular season, and should still be one of the favorites to make the playoffs in the NFC.

However, the Lions have been dealt two major blows at the start of the offseason. They lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who took charge of the Chicago Bears and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who accepted the New York Jets' head coach role.

Campbell replaced his departed coordinators with offensive coordinator John Morton and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard. The players will look to adapt to the new coordinators in training camp ahead of the 2025 campaign.

The goal will be to go a step or two further in their Super Bowl goal.

