When is LSU’s Pro Day? Details and top 5 program prospects to watch out in 2025 NFL Draft

We know that several of the top candidates going into the draft chose not to undergo athletic testing at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, which took place in Indianapolis last month. As a result, Pro Days offer NFL scouts and evaluators another chance to obtain athleticism information on some of these players before the draft.

NFL evaluators and draft specialists will be on hand at Baton Rouge on March 26 to watch Louisiana State University draft prospects during the Tigers Pro Day. The team had eight players invited to the NFL Combine last month.

Top five prospects to watch out for at LSU Pro Day in 2025

1) OT Will Campbell

Former LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell is anticipated to take part in LSU's Pro Day later this month. He made an impression at the Combine, recording a 40-yard sprint time of 4.98, a vertical jump of 32 inches, and a broad jump of 9 feet 5 inches.

Campbell will have another opportunity to further demonstrate his explosiveness and exceptional athleticism during his Pro Day later this month. A good performance will solidify his status as a projected top-15 overall pick.

2) TE Mason Taylor

Tight end Mason Taylor is expected to take part in comprehensive testing at LSU's Pro Day in order to better show his athletic prowess and skills before the 2025 NFL Draft.

Taylor attended the NFL Combine, but he did not take part in athletic testing. He will be able to showcase his athleticism and solidify his status as a top draft prospect on the Pro Day

3) OT Emery Jones Jr.

Emery Jones Jr., one of the LSU players who chose not to participate in athletic drills during the NFL Combine testing, will now get the chance to show off his abilities to NFL scouts on March 26 at LSU's Pro Day.

Jones spent three years at LSU playing right tackle. He is currently projected to be selected on the second day of the draft.

4) WR Kyren Lacy

Kyren Lacy finished the 2024 season with 58 catches, 866 yards and nine touchdowns, however he was not invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

The young wide receiver was not invited to the combine due to an off-field issue in which he was accused of causing an accident that killed a 78-year-old man in December.

Since he has now been released on a $151,000 bail, Lacy will have the opportunity to make an impression on scouts at the LSU Pro Day in an effort to improve his draft status.

5) DL Bradyn Swinson

Bradyn Swinson only participated in a few on-field drills at the combine, although he excelled in the agility exercises, recording a 7.13 in the three-cone drill and a 4.33 in the short shuttle.

He will be looking to participate in more drills at LSU Pro Day to show his skill-set for scouts that will be present. Additionally, a strong performance could help boost his draft stocks.

